After seizing up teammate Jack Miller for a couple of laps, Binder produced a mesmerizing overtake around the outside of turn six in order to claim his second MotoGP Sprint win of the season.

But Binder was very close to losing the front-end of his RC16 as he slid into the corners with huge degrees of lean angle.

"Today everything played out in our favour," said Binder. "I had a fantastic start the second time around. It was a little bit tricky to bring the tyre up at the beginning after the stop in the pits.

"The first two laps were a little bit sketchy but after six laps I started to feel better and when I saw an opportunity to get passed Jack I took it.

"He pushed me hard. I hit the steering lock a few times on corner entry, but was super happy to walk away with another win."

Talking about his race winning move, one which he admitted was on the limit, Binder added: "It was super good out there. Jack was super strong in some points of the track and I had small advantages in others so it was literally like a yo-yo effect.

"When I saw my opportunity I had to take it. To hang on until the end was great. But in turn six if I never have to go in that sideways again then I would be quite happy."

Although Binder and Miller battled it out on-track in Portimao, this was the first time they fought over a race win since becoming teammates.

With both riders having experience of taking out teammates, Binder and Miller were keen for that not to happen at Jerez, although their mindset was to be aggressive regardless.

Binder said: "Of course you don’t want to do anything crazy. I have experience of wiping out a teammate and we weren’t in the same box at the time but it was one of the shittiest things I’ve ever done.

"I promise you that I don’t ever want to do that again. Of course you take a little bit more care but we’re all here to race and we all want to win."

Adding his opinion, Miller stated: "Like Brad, I have taken out a teammate and he was in the same box and it was his home Grand Prix and it was not great. I can tell you it’s not nice.

"But at the end of the day you fight them like you fight anyone else. You don’t want to take anybody out.

"That’s the whole aim I guess. Obviously he's the first guy you want to win; don’t get me wrong Brad is my mate and I’m stoked to see him win and for KTM to win, but you’re always trying to win yourself."