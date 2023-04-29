Starting from pole for the first time since Argentina last season, Aleix Espargaro made a good start but was passed by the fast-starting duo of Jack Miller and Brad Binder.

Espargaro then lost out to Francesco Bagnaia for P3 but not before a massive crash at turn two involving championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez.

Morbidelli initiated contact with Marquez which resulted in both riders going down, before Bezzecchi was collected by Marquez' Gresini Ducati, leading to the Italian being violently thrown over the top of his machine.

Just behind that crash was Augusto Fernandez who also crashed following contact with Honda's Iker Lecuona.

While the crash played into his hands, Fabio Quartararo made an electric start as he gained eight places from 16th to eighth in just a few corners.

As riders approached the end of lap 1, a red flag was then deployed due to the crash at turn two as Bezzecchi remained down before eventually getting up under his own power.

After a short delay, all the riders involved in the crash were able to line-up for the restarted race, but as his mandtory if a racing lap is not completed, the grid was reversed back to the results of qualifying. That meant Quartararo dropped from eighth back down to P16.

Like at the first start, both factory KTM’s made a sensational start, however, this time it was Binder who led from Miller.

Struggling to get his Aprilia off the line, Espargaro was down to third before being pushed back to fifth by Bagnaia and Martin.

After overtaking Miller on lap 1, Martin was attacked by the Australian into turn six before the pair swapped position another two times.

Miller eventually came out on top before Bagnaia relegated Martin down to fourth.

Not content with second position to his teammate, Miller then pounced at the final corner on lap three as he led for the first time.

After crashing again, although this time Alex Marquez was at fault for his fall, the Ducati rider’s former Honda teammate Takaaki Nakagami also went down on lap four - turn nine.

Still in fifth following his troublesome first lap, Espargaro then went down at turn nine after losing the front-end of his Aprilia.

After attempting a move on Oliveira for fifth, Pedrosa had to remain in sixth as the Portuguese rider remained strong in his defence.

Further back, Joan Mir suffered another fall which was his third of the weekend so far.

With two laps to go, Binder, who was climbing all over the back, finally got through in spectacular fashion.

Sliding his KTM into turn six, the South African nearly lost the front before staying ahead of Miller.

Bagnaia then seized second place away from Miller on the final lap after a mistake from the KTM rider at turn six.