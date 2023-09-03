2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Catalunya MotoGP at Barcelona, round 11 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|1'40.082s
|6/6
|352k
|2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.029s
|6/6
|356k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.102s
|6/6
|352k
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.257s
|4/6
|350k
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.330s
|5/6
|351k
|6
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.446s
|6/6
|351k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.545s
|6/6
|350k
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.549s
|4/6
|353k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.558s
|5/6
|351k
|10
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.583s
|6/6
|352k
|11
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.703s
|6/6
|345k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.771s
|4/6
|351k
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.773s
|4/6
|353k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.812s
|5/6
|347k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.081s
|6/6
|354k
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.136s
|6/6
|345k
|17
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.349s
|6/6
|348k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.423s
|6/6
|350k
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+1.489s
|3/3
|354k
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.615s
|6/6
|351k
|21
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.659s
|4/6
|346k
|22
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+1.662s
|5/6
|350k
*Rookie.
Official Barcelona MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 38.639s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)
Maverick Vinales turns the tables on Aprilia team-mate and Sprint race winner Aleix Espargaro to lead a cool and overcast morning warm-up at the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP.
The Monster Yamahas of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo were a surprise third and fourth. Quartararo switched back to the old, smaller, Yamaha fairing.
Enea Bastianini, who has a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line in practice, fell during the ten-minute session.
Spots of rain fell but didn't develop into anything heavier.