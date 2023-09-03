Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 1'40.082s 6/6 352k 2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.029s 6/6 356k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.102s 6/6 352k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.257s 4/6 350k 5 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.330s 5/6 351k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.446s 6/6 351k 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.545s 6/6 350k 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.549s 4/6 353k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.558s 5/6 351k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.583s 6/6 352k 11 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.703s 6/6 345k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.771s 4/6 351k 13 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.773s 4/6 353k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.812s 5/6 347k 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.081s 6/6 354k 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.136s 6/6 345k 17 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.349s 6/6 348k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.423s 6/6 350k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.489s 3/3 354k 20 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.615s 6/6 351k 21 Iker Lecuona SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.659s 4/6 346k 22 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +1.662s 5/6 350k

*Rookie.

Official Barcelona MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 38.639s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)

Maverick Vinales turns the tables on Aprilia team-mate and Sprint race winner Aleix Espargaro to lead a cool and overcast morning warm-up at the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP.

The Monster Yamahas of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo were a surprise third and fourth. Quartararo switched back to the old, smaller, Yamaha fairing.

Enea Bastianini, who has a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line in practice, fell during the ten-minute session.

Spots of rain fell but didn't develop into anything heavier.