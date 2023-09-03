2023 Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
3 Sep 2023
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Catalunya MotoGP, 1 September

Warm-up results from the Catalunya MotoGP at Barcelona, round 11 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

Catalunya MotoGP, Barcelona - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)1'40.082s6/6352k
2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.029s6/6356k
3Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.102s6/6352k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.257s4/6350k
5Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.330s5/6351k
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.446s6/6351k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.545s6/6350k
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.549s4/6353k
9Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.558s5/6351k
10Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.583s6/6352k
11Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.703s6/6345k
12Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.771s4/6351k
13Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.773s4/6353k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.812s5/6347k
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.081s6/6354k
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.136s6/6345k
17Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.349s6/6348k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.423s6/6350k
19Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.489s3/3354k
20Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.615s6/6351k
21Iker LecuonaSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.659s4/6346k
22Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+1.662s5/6350k

*Rookie.

Official Barcelona MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 38.639s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Johann Zarco 1m 39.939s (2021)

Maverick Vinales turns the tables on Aprilia team-mate and Sprint race winner Aleix Espargaro to lead a cool and overcast morning warm-up at the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP.

The Monster Yamahas of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo were a surprise third and fourth. Quartararo switched back to the old, smaller, Yamaha fairing.

Enea Bastianini, who has a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line in practice, fell during the ten-minute session.

Spots of rain fell but didn't develop into anything heavier.

