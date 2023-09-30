2023 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Saturday Practice Results

Peter McLaren's picture
30 Sep 2023
Marco Bezzecchi, Japanese MotoGP 29 September

Saturday practice results from the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 14 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

2023 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi -Saturday practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1'44.622s11/14316k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.367s10/14316k
3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.385s10/12315k
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.399s10/10308k
5Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.436s6/10312k
6Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.467s5/10315k
7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.526s8/15312k
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.538s9/13311k
9Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.563s10/10309k
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.564s8/13313k
11Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.580s5/13311k
12Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.623s11/13313k
13Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.696s8/11307k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.713s3/8310k
15Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.721s9/11313k
16Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.915s6/10311k
17Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.240s4/11314k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.387s5/13309k
19Stefan BradlGERLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.665s6/12311k
20Cal CrutchlowGBRYamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)+1.868s6/12311k
21Michele PirroITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+1.995s9/10309k

*Rookie.

Official Motegi MotoGP records
Best lap: Brad Binder 1m 43.489s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Brad Binder 1m 43.489s (2022)

Marco Bezzecchi hits the top for the first time this weekend by leading final practice for the 2023 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Next up is Qualifying 1, feauring the likes of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo.

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia leads the standings by just 13 points over Jorge Martin after a costly fall in last Sunday’s Indian Grand Prix, where a dominant victory for Marco Bezzecchi moved the VR46 rider to within 44 points of the top.

But the inaugural Buddh event also took its toll on the full-time riders, with two more - Alex Marquez (ribs) and Luca Marini (collarbone) - suffering fractures that will see them join Enea Bastianini in missing this weekend’s Motegi round.

Alex Rins, sidelined since Mugello in May due to leg fractures, attempted a return in Friday practice before being declared unfit due to the pain in his right leg.

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will take over from Rins, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro continuing in place of Bastianini at Ducati.

Also on track is Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, making his first official wild-card appearance since retiring at the end of 2020. The 37-year-old Englishman made ten starts as a replacement rider for Yamaha during 2021 and 2022, with a best race finish of 12th at Sepang last year.

Joan Mir will have one 2024 Honda prototype this weekend, as debuted at the Misano test, while factory KTM riders Brad Binder - fastest on Friday - and Jack Miller have the factory's new carbon fibre chassis available.