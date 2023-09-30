2023 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi -Saturday practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'44.622s 11/14 316k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.367s 10/14 316k 3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.385s 10/12 315k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.399s 10/10 308k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.436s 6/10 312k 6 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.467s 5/10 315k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.526s 8/15 312k 8 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.538s 9/13 311k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.563s 10/10 309k 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.564s 8/13 313k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.580s 5/13 311k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.623s 11/13 313k 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.696s 8/11 307k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.713s 3/8 310k 15 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.721s 9/11 313k 16 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.915s 6/10 311k 17 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.240s 4/11 314k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.387s 5/13 309k 19 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.665s 6/12 311k 20 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) +1.868s 6/12 311k 21 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.995s 9/10 309k

*Rookie.

Official Motegi MotoGP records

Best lap: Brad Binder 1m 43.489s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Brad Binder 1m 43.489s (2022)

Marco Bezzecchi hits the top for the first time this weekend by leading final practice for the 2023 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Next up is Qualifying 1, feauring the likes of Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo.

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia leads the standings by just 13 points over Jorge Martin after a costly fall in last Sunday’s Indian Grand Prix, where a dominant victory for Marco Bezzecchi moved the VR46 rider to within 44 points of the top.

But the inaugural Buddh event also took its toll on the full-time riders, with two more - Alex Marquez (ribs) and Luca Marini (collarbone) - suffering fractures that will see them join Enea Bastianini in missing this weekend’s Motegi round.

Alex Rins, sidelined since Mugello in May due to leg fractures, attempted a return in Friday practice before being declared unfit due to the pain in his right leg.

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will take over from Rins, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro continuing in place of Bastianini at Ducati.

Also on track is Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, making his first official wild-card appearance since retiring at the end of 2020. The 37-year-old Englishman made ten starts as a replacement rider for Yamaha during 2021 and 2022, with a best race finish of 12th at Sepang last year.

Joan Mir will have one 2024 Honda prototype this weekend, as debuted at the Misano test, while factory KTM riders Brad Binder - fastest on Friday - and Jack Miller have the factory's new carbon fibre chassis available.