Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 1'43.198s 3/8 317k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.171s 6/8 315k 3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.353s 6/8 313k 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.426s 4/6 316k 5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.511s 7/8 316k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.610s 6/8 307k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.614s 5/7 313k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.617s 7/7 314k 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.624s 6/8 313k 10 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.653s 6/8 315k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.856s 6/8 309k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.898s 6/8 312k Qualifying 1: 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 1'44.129s 7/7 309k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'44.138s 3/8 309k 15 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'44.15s 7/7 311k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 1'44.427s 3/7 314k 17 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'44.521s 3/7 311k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'44.626s 6/8 309k 19 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 1'45.273s 4/4 311k 20 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'45.451s 7/8 310k 21 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1'45.707s 6/7 311k

* Rookie.

Official Motegi MotoGP records

Best lap: Brad Binder 1m 43.489s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Brad Binder 1m 43.489s (2022)

MotoGP title challenger Jorge Martin moves pole position out of reach with a new Motegi lap record at the 2023 Japanese MotoGP.

The Pramac Ducati rider will be joined on the front row by reigning champion and title rival Francesco Bagnaia, plus Jack Miller, riding KTM's new carbon fibre chassis.

Buddh winner Marco Bezzecchi suffered a fast accident and was sent cartwheeling brutally through the gravel on his first flying lap but was able to return on his spare VR46 Ducati to salvage fourth place.

Friday leader Brad Binder (KTM) and Gresini's Fabio di Giannantonio will complete row two.

Marc Marquez led Qualifying 1 and was the only rider on a Japanese bike to make Q2, where he spent much of the session chasing Martin on his way to 7th.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, limping after his Friday accident caused by sticking brakes, was among those not to progress past Qualifying 1.

2023 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Qualifying (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 5 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 6 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 8 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 9 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1) 10 Stefan Bradl GER LCR Honda (RC213V) 11 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23)

*Rookie.

Marc Marquez and Raul Fernandez lead Qualifying 1 and now join the Qualifying 2 pole position shootout for the 2023 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Marquez will be the only rider on a Japanese bike in Q2.

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia leads the standings by just 13 points over Jorge Martin after a costly fall in last Sunday’s Indian Grand Prix, where a dominant victory for Marco Bezzecchi moved the VR46 rider to within 44 points of the top.

But the inaugural Buddh event also took its toll on the full-time riders, with two more - Alex Marquez (ribs) and Luca Marini (collarbone) - suffering fractures that will see them join Enea Bastianini in missing this weekend’s Motegi round.

Alex Rins, sidelined since Mugello in May due to leg fractures, attempted a return in Friday practice before being declared unfit due to the pain in his right leg.

HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will take over from Rins, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro continuing in place of Bastianini at Ducati.

Also on track is Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, making his first official wild-card appearance since retiring at the end of 2020. The 37-year-old Englishman made ten starts as a replacement rider for Yamaha during 2021 and 2022, with a best race finish of 12th at Sepang last year.

Joan Mir will have one 2024 Honda prototype this weekend, as debuted at the Misano test, while factory KTM riders Brad Binder - fastest on Friday - and Jack Miller have the factory's new carbon fibre chassis available.