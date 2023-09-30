2023 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi, round 14 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|1'43.198s
|3/8
|317k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.171s
|6/8
|315k
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.353s
|6/8
|313k
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.426s
|4/6
|316k
|5
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.511s
|7/8
|316k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.610s
|6/8
|307k
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.614s
|5/7
|313k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.617s
|7/7
|314k
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.624s
|6/8
|313k
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.653s
|6/8
|315k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.856s
|6/8
|309k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.898s
|6/8
|312k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|1'44.129s
|7/7
|309k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'44.138s
|3/8
|309k
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'44.15s
|7/7
|311k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|1'44.427s
|3/7
|314k
|17
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'44.521s
|3/7
|311k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'44.626s
|6/8
|309k
|19
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)
|1'45.273s
|4/4
|311k
|20
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'45.451s
|7/8
|310k
|21
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|1'45.707s
|6/7
|311k
* Rookie.
Official Motegi MotoGP records
Best lap: Brad Binder 1m 43.489s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Brad Binder 1m 43.489s (2022)
MotoGP title challenger Jorge Martin moves pole position out of reach with a new Motegi lap record at the 2023 Japanese MotoGP.
The Pramac Ducati rider will be joined on the front row by reigning champion and title rival Francesco Bagnaia, plus Jack Miller, riding KTM's new carbon fibre chassis.
Buddh winner Marco Bezzecchi suffered a fast accident and was sent cartwheeling brutally through the gravel on his first flying lap but was able to return on his spare VR46 Ducati to salvage fourth place.
Friday leader Brad Binder (KTM) and Gresini's Fabio di Giannantonio will complete row two.
Marc Marquez led Qualifying 1 and was the only rider on a Japanese bike to make Q2, where he spent much of the session chasing Martin on his way to 7th.
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, limping after his Friday accident caused by sticking brakes, was among those not to progress past Qualifying 1.
|2023 Japanese MotoGP, Motegi - Qualifying (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|8
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|9
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|Yamalube RS4GP (YZR-M1)
|10
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|11
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
*Rookie.
Marc Marquez and Raul Fernandez lead Qualifying 1 and now join the Qualifying 2 pole position shootout for the 2023 Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.
Marquez will be the only rider on a Japanese bike in Q2.
Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia leads the standings by just 13 points over Jorge Martin after a costly fall in last Sunday’s Indian Grand Prix, where a dominant victory for Marco Bezzecchi moved the VR46 rider to within 44 points of the top.
But the inaugural Buddh event also took its toll on the full-time riders, with two more - Alex Marquez (ribs) and Luca Marini (collarbone) - suffering fractures that will see them join Enea Bastianini in missing this weekend’s Motegi round.
Alex Rins, sidelined since Mugello in May due to leg fractures, attempted a return in Friday practice before being declared unfit due to the pain in his right leg.
HRC test rider Stefan Bradl will take over from Rins, with Ducati test rider Michele Pirro continuing in place of Bastianini at Ducati.
Also on track is Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, making his first official wild-card appearance since retiring at the end of 2020. The 37-year-old Englishman made ten starts as a replacement rider for Yamaha during 2021 and 2022, with a best race finish of 12th at Sepang last year.
Joan Mir will have one 2024 Honda prototype this weekend, as debuted at the Misano test, while factory KTM riders Brad Binder - fastest on Friday - and Jack Miller have the factory's new carbon fibre chassis available.