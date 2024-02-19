2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test results - Day 1

After a Shakedown and Official test in Sepang, 2024 MotoGP pre-season testing concludes with two days in Qatar, where track action at the same Lusail venue as the March 8-10 season-opener takes place from 2pm to 9pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Raul Fernandez will be returning to action after missing days two and three at Sepang due to injuries from a highside. However new Pramac Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli will again be absent after last month’s Superbike training accident.

Reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia was fastest with a new all-time lap record at the Sepang test, as Ducati riders filled the top four places.

Aleix Espargaro was the lead Aprilia in fifth, with Brad Binder the top KTM in seventh, Joan Mir the lead Honda in tenth and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo eleventh.

However, in terms of Sprint race simulations, it was new VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio who was quickest of all.

Marc Marquez was sixth for Gresini Ducati, but closer on race pace, with GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta impressive in both the Shakedown and Official test.

Since the Qatar test starts in daylight, with dusk at around 6pm, a slow start to each day is expected, with dusty and windy conditions meaning only Ducati test rider Michele Pirro (replacing Morbidelli) and Acosta set a lap time in the opening hour.

But serious testing began in the second hour, when Aprilia's Maverick Vinales set the first 1m 54s. The Spaniard remained on top after further improvements, before team-mate Espargaro took over at around 6:30pm.

The injured Raul Fernandez went fastest on the 2023-spec Trackhouse machine with an Aprilia one-two-three forming shortly after 7pm.

The most important testing hours are 7-9pm, which covers the start of the MotoGP Sprint on March 9 and the end of Sunday's main race on March 10.

It was during those hours that Ducati launched a fightback from Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini.

Bagnaia ultimately finished the opening day quickest with a 1m 52.040s, just a few tenths from the official pole record, with last year's title rival Martin closing to within 0.220s of the Italian.

Espargaro and Aprilia were third, while late progress saw the lead KTM of Binder rise to fourth, in front of defending Qatar winner di Giannantonio on the VR46 GP23.

Johann Zarco likewise broke into the top ten late on to be the fastest Honda, just ahead of countryman Quartararo (Yamaha).

Marc Marquez was the final rider within one second of Bagnaia, in 16th.

Miguel Oliveira stood out from the other RS-GPs in 21st, just behind Quartararo's new Yamaha team-mate Alex Rins and the GASGAS of Augusto Fernandez.

Bastianini - with a massive 355.3km/h - and Binder (349.5 km/h) ruled the top speed charts.

But while Bastianini's best looked a one-off, and also dragged up his average, Binder's KTM had the highest average at 348.1km/h followed by the Yamahas of Rins and Quartararo (346.8km/h)

Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, Augusto Fernandez and Jack Miller were among the opening-day fallers...

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1m 52.04s 36/51 2 ^10 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.220s 45/58 3 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.292s 50/53 4 ^3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.296s 50/51 5 ˅3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.427s 33/41 6 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.455s 50/60 7 ^3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.516s 52/53 8 ˅4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.549s 33/39 9 ^10 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.592s 50/52 10 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.597s 56/58 11 ^6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.759s 55/62 12 ˅6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.774s 25/48 13 ^2 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.783s 50/52 14 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.856s 56/57 15 ˅7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.898s 50/73 16 ˅7 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.919s 46/58 17 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.168s 39/49 18 ˅5 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.393s 39/51 19 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.602s 50/51 20 ˅2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.715s 50/54 21 ^1 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.903s 47/57 22 ˅1 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.469s 37/45 23 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.471s 53/55

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (8pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1m 52.04s 36/38 2 ^4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.427s 33/35 3 ^1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.526s 42/44 4 ^5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.549s 33/34 5 ^2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.714s 35/48 6 ˅5 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.774s 25/37 7 ˅4 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.850s 37/39 8 ^11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.898s 50/56 9 ^5 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.919s 46/47 10 ˅2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.976s 42/42 11 ^5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.081s 46/47 12 ˅7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.118s 34/43 13 ^7 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.393s 39/47 14 ˅4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.599s 24/43 15 ˅4 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.629s 27/41 16 ˅4 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.681s 25/36 17 ˅4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.698s 35/45 18 ˅3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.715s 50/51 19 ˅2 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.891s 25/39 20 ˅2 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.057s 33/37 21 ^2 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.469s 37/39 22 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +2.479s 41/42 23 ˅1 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.652s 35/49

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (7pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 1m 52.814s 25/28 2 ^3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.167s 32/32 3 ^9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.255s 31/33 4 ^4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.274s 29/33 5 ^4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.344s 34/36 6 ˅4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.450s 22/24 7 ˅6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.462s 25/33 8 ^2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.543s 37/37 9 ˅5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.788s 25/26 10 ˅3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.825s 24/30 11 ^10 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.855s 27/33 12 ^2 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.907s 25/26 13 ˅7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.924s 35/36 14 ˅11 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.964s 25/36 15 ^4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.035s 38/41 16 ˅3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.110s 36/37 17 ^3 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.117s 25/28 18 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.283s 33/34 19 ˅8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.595s 45/46 20 ˅5 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.736s 32/33 21 ˅5 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.830s 31/36 22 = Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.878s 35/36 23 = Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.769s 33/35

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (6pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1m 53.472s 24/24 2 ^15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.260s 15/16 3 ^5 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.306s 25/26 4 ^16 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.557s 20/21 5 ^18 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.564s 19/21 6 ^3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.589s 22/23 7 ^8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.621s 20/21 8 ^13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.686s 20/21 9 ˅5 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.811s 16/26 10 ˅8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.828s 26/28 11 ˅8 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.937s 45/46 12 ˅6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.987s 22/25 13 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.008s 30/31 14 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.154s 15/16 15 ˅3 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.166s 27/28 16 ˅9 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.260s 25/27 17 ^2 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.452s 22/23 18 ˅2 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +1.473s 12/14 19 ˅14 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.559s 33/35 20 ˅10 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.675s 17/18 21 ˅10 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.680s 23/24 22 ˅4 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.427s 26/27 23 ˅1 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +3.024s 23/24

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (5pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1m 54.067s 11/14 2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.525s 15/15 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.847s 23/29 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.074s 3/7 5 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.289s 22/23 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.358s 15/15 7 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.407s 15/16 8 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.460s 15/16 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.546s 14/17 10 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.645s 5/6 11 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.736s 14/15 12 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.863s 17/18 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.874s 4/5 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.969s 4/19 15 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.977s 8/15 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +2.181s 7/7 17 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +2.263s 9/10 18 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.323s 21/22 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.803s 11/12 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +3.208s 5/10 21 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +3.221s 3/11 22 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +3.668s 15/17 23 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +7.015s 4/11

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (4pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1m 54.883s 3/5 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.258s 3/7 3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.153s 4/6 4 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.438s 5/6 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.632s 4/5 6 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.819s 4/5 7 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +2.062s 3/6 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.321s 4/5 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +2.353s 16/16 10 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +2.371s 12/13 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +2.392s 5/6 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.405s 3/5 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.633s 9/10 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +2.647s 4/5 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +2.926s 3/7 16 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +3.416s 4/5 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +4.928s 3/3 18 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +5.485s 4/6 19 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +6.199s 4/6 20 Cal Crutchlow GBR Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +6.661s 7/10

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (3pm) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* 1m 58.141s 2 Michele Pirro ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.227s

Official Qatar MotoGP records

Best lap: Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) 1m 51.762s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 52.978s (2023)