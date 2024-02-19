2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test results - Day 1

Final lap times from Monday’s opening day of the 2024 Qatar MotoGP test.

Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
After a Shakedown and Official test in Sepang, 2024 MotoGP pre-season testing concludes with two days in Qatar, where track action at the same Lusail venue as the March 8-10 season-opener takes place from 2pm to 9pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Raul Fernandez will be returning to action after missing days two and three at Sepang due to injuries from a highside. However new Pramac Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli will again be absent after last month’s Superbike training accident.

Reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia was fastest with a new all-time lap record at the Sepang test, as Ducati riders filled the top four places.

Aleix Espargaro was the lead Aprilia in fifth, with Brad Binder the top KTM in seventh, Joan Mir the lead Honda in tenth and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo eleventh.

However, in terms of Sprint race simulations, it was new VR46 Ducati rider Fabio di Giannantonio who was quickest of all.

Marc Marquez was sixth for Gresini Ducati, but closer on race pace, with GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta impressive in both the Shakedown and Official test.

Since the Qatar test starts in daylight, with dusk at around 6pm, a slow start to each day is expected, with dusty and windy conditions meaning only Ducati test rider Michele Pirro (replacing Morbidelli) and Acosta set a lap time in the opening hour.

But serious testing began in the second hour, when Aprilia's Maverick Vinales set the first 1m 54s. The Spaniard remained on top after further improvements, before team-mate Espargaro took over at around 6:30pm.

The injured Raul Fernandez went fastest on the 2023-spec Trackhouse machine with an Aprilia one-two-three forming shortly after 7pm.

The most important testing hours are 7-9pm, which covers the start of the MotoGP Sprint on March 9 and the end of Sunday's main race on March 10.

It was during those hours that Ducati launched a fightback from Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, di Giannantonio and Enea Bastianini.

Bagnaia ultimately finished the opening day quickest with a 1m 52.040s, just a few tenths from the official pole record, with last year's title rival Martin closing to within 0.220s of the Italian.

Espargaro and Aprilia were third, while late progress saw the lead KTM of Binder rise to fourth, in front of defending Qatar winner di Giannantonio on the VR46 GP23.

Johann Zarco likewise broke into the top ten late on to be the fastest Honda, just ahead of countryman Quartararo (Yamaha).

Marc Marquez was the final rider within one second of Bagnaia, in 16th.

Miguel Oliveira stood out from the other RS-GPs in 21st, just behind Quartararo's new Yamaha team-mate Alex Rins and the GASGAS of Augusto Fernandez.

Bastianini - with a massive 355.3km/h - and Binder (349.5 km/h) ruled the top speed charts. 

But while Bastianini's best looked a one-off, and also dragged up his average, Binder's KTM had the highest average at 348.1km/h followed by the Yamahas of Rins and Quartararo (346.8km/h)

Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, Augusto Fernandez and Jack Miller were among the opening-day fallers...

2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (FINAL)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1m 52.04s36/51
2^10Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.220s45/58
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.292s50/53
4^3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.296s50/51
5˅3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.427s33/41
6˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.455s50/60
7^3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.516s52/53
8˅4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.549s33/39
9^10Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.592s50/52
10^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.597s56/58
11^6Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.759s55/62
12˅6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.774s25/48
13^2Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.783s50/52
14=Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.856s56/57
15˅7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.898s50/73
16˅7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.919s46/58
17˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.168s39/49
18˅5Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.393s39/51
19^1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.602s50/51
20˅2Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.715s50/54
21^1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.903s47/57
22˅1Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.469s37/45
23=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.471s53/55
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (8pm)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1m 52.04s36/38
2^4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.427s33/35
3^1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.526s42/44
4^5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.549s33/34
5^2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.714s35/48
6˅5Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.774s25/37
7˅4Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.850s37/39
8^11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.898s50/56
9^5Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.919s46/47
10˅2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.976s42/42
11^5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.081s46/47
12˅7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.118s34/43
13^7Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.393s39/47
14˅4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.599s24/43
15˅4Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.629s27/41
16˅4Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.681s25/36
17˅4Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.698s35/45
18˅3Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.715s50/51
19˅2Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.891s25/39
20˅2Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.057s33/37
21^2Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.469s37/39
22˅1Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+2.479s41/42
23˅1Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.652s35/49
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (7pm)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1^17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)1m 52.814s25/28
2^3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.167s32/32
3^9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.255s31/33
4^4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.274s29/33
5^4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.344s34/36
6˅4Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.450s22/24
7˅6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.462s25/33
8^2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.543s37/37
9˅5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.788s25/26
10˅3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.825s24/30
11^10Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.855s27/33
12^2Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.907s25/26
13˅7Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.924s35/36
14˅11Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.964s25/36
15^4Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.035s38/41
16˅3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.110s36/37
17^3Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.117s25/28
18˅1Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.283s33/34
19˅8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.595s45/46
20˅5Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.736s32/33
21˅5Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.830s31/36
22=Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.878s35/36
23=Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.769s33/35
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (6pm)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1m 53.472s24/24
2^15Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.260s15/16
3^5Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.306s25/26
4^16Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.557s20/21
5^18Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.564s19/21
6^3Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.589s22/23
7^8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.621s20/21
8^13Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.686s20/21
9˅5Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.811s16/26
10˅8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.828s26/28
11˅8Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.937s45/46
12˅6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.987s22/25
13^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.008s30/31
14˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.154s15/16
15˅3Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.166s27/28
16˅9Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.260s25/27
17^2Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.452s22/23
18˅2Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+1.473s12/14
19˅14Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.559s33/35
20˅10Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.675s17/18
21˅10Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.680s23/24
22˅4Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.427s26/27
23˅1Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+3.024s23/24
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (5pm)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1m 54.067s11/14
2Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.525s15/15
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.847s23/29
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.074s3/7
5Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.289s22/23
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.358s15/15
7Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.407s15/16
8Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.460s15/16
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.546s14/17
10Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.645s5/6
11Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.736s14/15
12Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.863s17/18
13Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.874s4/5
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.969s4/19
15Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.977s8/15
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+2.181s7/7
17Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+2.263s9/10
18Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.323s21/22
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.803s11/12
20Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+3.208s5/10
21Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+3.221s3/11
22Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+3.668s15/17
23Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+7.015s4/11
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (4pm)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1m 54.883s3/5
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.258s3/7
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.153s4/6
4Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.438s5/6
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.632s4/5
6Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.819s4/5
7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+2.062s3/6
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.321s4/5
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+2.353s16/16
10Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+2.371s12/13
11Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+2.392s5/6
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.405s3/5
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.633s9/10
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+2.647s4/5
15Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+2.926s3/7
16Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+3.416s4/5
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+4.928s3/3
18Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+5.485s4/6
19Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+6.199s4/6
20Cal CrutchlowGBRYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+6.661s7/10
2024 Official Qatar MotoGP Test - Day 1 (3pm)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*1m 58.141s
2Michele PirroITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.227s

Official Qatar MotoGP records

Best lap: Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) 1m 51.762s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo) 1m 52.978s (2023)

