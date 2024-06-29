UPDATED: 2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
Title leader Jorge Martin will drop from second to fifth on the grid in Sunday's grand prix after a three-place penalty for "riding slowly and disturbing another rider #25 [Raul Fernandez] at Turns 2-3" during Qualifying 2.
Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|1'30.540s
|5/7
|310k
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.081s
|8/8
|312k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.411s
|6/7
|311k
|4
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.439s
|8/8
|311k
|5
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.537s
|6/6
|311k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.734s
|2/5
|308k
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.838s
|2/6
|312k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.865s
|7/8
|311k
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.939s
|8/8
|313k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.942s
|7/7
|314k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+1.088s
|3/8
|312k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+1.388s
|6/8
|308k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.62s
|7/8
|304k
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'31.903s
|7/8
|311k
|15
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|1'31.997s
|3/6
|311k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'32.108s
|7/9
|304k
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|1'32.123s
|7/9
|315k
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'32.243s
|7/8
|308k
|19
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'32.26s
|7/8
|306k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'32.497s
|7/9
|307k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'32.627s
|7/9
|309k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'32.669s
|7/9
|308k
|23
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'33.03s
|3/9
|303k
* Rookie
|Official Assen MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.340s (2024)
|Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 32.500s (2022)
Francesco Bagnaia flattens his own Assen lap record to take pole position for the 2024 Dutch MotoGP.
The reigning champion, unbeaten so far this weekend, was so confident in his time that he watched the frantic final stages from inside the Ducati garage.
By contrast, Marc Marquez crashed out after lunging to pass Aleix Espargaro at the fast 180km/h Turn 7 on his last lap and dropped to seventh.
Title leader Jorge Martin almost caused an upset by closing to within 0.081s of pole, with Maverick Vinales completing the front row for Aprilia.
Alex Marquez produced an excellent lap to head row two as the top GP23 rider with Espargaro fifth and Fabio di Giannantonio sixth.
Bagnaia didn’t have it all his own way at the top, with Martin responding to the Italian’s initial lap-record.
That put the Pramac Ducati rider on pole until Bagnaia blasted 0.337s clear with a decisive 1m 30.540s.
Bagnaia could then look on from the pits as a big group of riders held each other up while looking for a tow. With the clock ticking, they were eventually forced to push, which is when Marquez made a risky re-pass on Espargaro and lost the front.
Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio graduated through Qualifying 1, at the expense of Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller.
But Acosta fell on his final lap, losing the rear and spinning out, prompting frantic repairs to his preferred bike for Q2.
Acosta went on to claim tenth on the grid.
2023 pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi fell for the second time today after again losing the front in Qualifying 1.
The Assen Sprint race starts at 3pm.