UPDATED: 2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results

Title leader Jorge Martin will drop from second to fifth on the grid in Sunday's grand prix after a three-place penalty for "riding slowly and disturbing another rider #25 [Raul Fernandez] at Turns 2-3" during Qualifying 2.

Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'30.540s 5/7 310k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.081s 8/8 312k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.411s 6/7 311k 4 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.439s 8/8 311k 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.537s 6/6 311k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.734s 2/5 308k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.838s 2/6 312k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.865s 7/8 311k 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.939s 8/8 313k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.942s 7/7 314k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.088s 3/8 312k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +1.388s 6/8 308k Qualifying 1: 13 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.62s 7/8 304k 14 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'31.903s 7/8 311k 15 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 1'31.997s 3/6 311k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'32.108s 7/9 304k 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 1'32.123s 7/9 315k 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'32.243s 7/8 308k 19 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'32.26s 7/8 306k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'32.497s 7/9 307k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'32.627s 7/9 309k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'32.669s 7/9 308k 23 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'33.03s 3/9 303k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records: Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.340s (2024) Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 32.500s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia flattens his own Assen lap record to take pole position for the 2024 Dutch MotoGP.

The reigning champion, unbeaten so far this weekend, was so confident in his time that he watched the frantic final stages from inside the Ducati garage.

By contrast, Marc Marquez crashed out after lunging to pass Aleix Espargaro at the fast 180km/h Turn 7 on his last lap and dropped to seventh.

Title leader Jorge Martin almost caused an upset by closing to within 0.081s of pole, with Maverick Vinales completing the front row for Aprilia.

Alex Marquez produced an excellent lap to head row two as the top GP23 rider with Espargaro fifth and Fabio di Giannantonio sixth.

Bagnaia didn’t have it all his own way at the top, with Martin responding to the Italian’s initial lap-record.

That put the Pramac Ducati rider on pole until Bagnaia blasted 0.337s clear with a decisive 1m 30.540s.

Bagnaia could then look on from the pits as a big group of riders held each other up while looking for a tow. With the clock ticking, they were eventually forced to push, which is when Marquez made a risky re-pass on Espargaro and lost the front.

Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio graduated through Qualifying 1, at the expense of Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller.

But Acosta fell on his final lap, losing the rear and spinning out, prompting frantic repairs to his preferred bike for Q2.

Acosta went on to claim tenth on the grid.

2023 pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi fell for the second time today after again losing the front in Qualifying 1.

The Assen Sprint race starts at 3pm.