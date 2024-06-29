UPDATED: 2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Title leader Jorge Martin will drop from second to fifth on the grid in Sunday's grand prix after a three-place penalty for "riding slowly and disturbing another rider #25 [Raul Fernandez] at Turns 2-3" during Qualifying 2.

Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results

Pos

RiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'30.540s5/7310k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.081s8/8312k
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.411s6/7311k
4Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.439s8/8311k
5Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.537s6/6311k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.734s2/5308k
7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.838s2/6312k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.865s7/8311k
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.939s8/8313k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.942s7/7314k
11Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.088s3/8312k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+1.388s6/8308k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.62s7/8304k
14Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'31.903s7/8311k
15Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)1'31.997s3/6311k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'32.108s7/9304k
17Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)1'32.123s7/9315k
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'32.243s7/8308k
19Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)1'32.26s7/8306k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'32.497s7/9307k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'32.627s7/9309k
22Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)1'32.669s7/9308k
23Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'33.03s3/9303k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.340s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 32.500s (2022)

Francesco Bagnaia flattens his own Assen lap record to take pole position for the 2024 Dutch MotoGP.

The reigning champion, unbeaten so far this weekend, was so confident in his time that he watched the frantic final stages from inside the Ducati garage.

By contrast, Marc Marquez crashed out after lunging to pass Aleix Espargaro at the fast 180km/h Turn 7 on his last lap and dropped to seventh. 

Title leader Jorge Martin almost caused an upset by closing to within 0.081s of pole, with Maverick Vinales completing the front row for Aprilia.

Alex Marquez produced an excellent lap to head row two as the top GP23 rider with Espargaro fifth and Fabio di Giannantonio sixth.

Bagnaia didn’t have it all his own way at the top, with Martin responding to the Italian’s initial lap-record.

That put the Pramac Ducati rider on pole until Bagnaia blasted 0.337s clear with a decisive 1m 30.540s.

Bagnaia could then look on from the pits as a big group of riders held each other up while looking for a tow. With the clock ticking, they were eventually forced to push, which is when Marquez made a risky re-pass on Espargaro and lost the front.

Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio graduated through Qualifying 1, at the expense of Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller.

But Acosta fell on his final lap, losing the rear and spinning out, prompting frantic repairs to his preferred bike for Q2.

Acosta went on to claim tenth on the grid.

2023 pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi fell for the second time today after again losing the front in Qualifying 1.

The Assen Sprint race starts at 3pm.

