2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|19m 58.09s
|2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+2.355s
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+4.103s
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+6.377s
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+8.869s
|6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+9.727s
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+10.828s
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+13.196s
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+13.560s
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+15.972s
|11
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+16.036s
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+16.082s
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+18.739s
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+21.791s
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+22.450s
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+23.690s
|17
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+24.430s
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+29.568s
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+23.553s
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|DNF
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|DNF
* Rookie
Francesco Bagnaia dominates the 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint race at a hot and sunny Assen on Saturday afternoon.
Bagnaia, on pole after leading every session prior to the race, edged away from title leader Jorge Martin, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales completing the podium.
Martin now takes a 15-point lead into Sunday’s grand prix.
Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini fought through the field to reach fourth place.
Alex Marquez received a long lap penalty for track limits (Raul Fernandez suffered the same fate) shortly after being overtaken by Bastianini.
Nonetheless, Alex was the only Gresini to see the flag with Marc Marquez, seventh on the grid after a crash in qualifying, fifth on the opening lap before crashing out after clipping an inside kerb at the start of lap 2.
Aleix Espargaro, already sore from a Friday fall and close to being caught-up in Marc Marquez's accident this morning, suffered a huge accident from sixth place through the penultimate corner on the final lap.
Lorenzo Savadori and Alex Rins also crashed, the Yamaha rider re-joining, while Luca Marini’s Repsol Honda looked to suffer a smoky engine failure.
The hotter temps meant all the top ten picked the hard front tyre, with the soft rear.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.