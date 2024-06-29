2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 19m 58.09s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.355s 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +4.103s 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +6.377s 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +8.869s 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +9.727s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +10.828s 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +13.196s 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +13.560s 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +15.972s 11 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +16.036s 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +16.082s 13 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +18.739s 14 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +21.791s 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +22.450s 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +23.690s 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +24.430s 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +29.568s 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +23.553s Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) DNF Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) DNF Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) DNF Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia dominates the 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint race at a hot and sunny Assen on Saturday afternoon.

Bagnaia, on pole after leading every session prior to the race, edged away from title leader Jorge Martin, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales completing the podium.

Martin now takes a 15-point lead into Sunday’s grand prix.

Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini fought through the field to reach fourth place.

Alex Marquez received a long lap penalty for track limits (Raul Fernandez suffered the same fate) shortly after being overtaken by Bastianini.

Nonetheless, Alex was the only Gresini to see the flag with Marc Marquez, seventh on the grid after a crash in qualifying, fifth on the opening lap before crashing out after clipping an inside kerb at the start of lap 2.

Aleix Espargaro, already sore from a Friday fall and close to being caught-up in Marc Marquez's accident this morning, suffered a huge accident from sixth place through the penultimate corner on the final lap.

Lorenzo Savadori and Alex Rins also crashed, the Yamaha rider re-joining, while Luca Marini’s Repsol Honda looked to suffer a smoky engine failure.

The hotter temps meant all the top ten picked the hard front tyre, with the soft rear.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.