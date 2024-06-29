2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 8 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Dutch MotoGP

2024 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)19m 58.09s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.355s
3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+4.103s
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+6.377s
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+8.869s
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+9.727s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+10.828s
8Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+13.196s
9Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+13.560s
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+15.972s
11Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+16.036s
12Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+16.082s
13Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+18.739s
14Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+21.791s
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+22.450s
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+23.690s
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+24.430s
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+29.568s
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+23.553s
 Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)DNF
 Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)DNF
 Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)DNF

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia dominates the 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint race at a hot and sunny Assen on Saturday afternoon.

Bagnaia, on pole after leading every session prior to the race, edged away from title leader Jorge Martin, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales completing the podium.

Martin now takes a 15-point lead into Sunday’s grand prix.

Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini fought through the field to reach fourth place.

Alex Marquez received a long lap penalty for track limits (Raul Fernandez suffered the same fate) shortly after being overtaken by Bastianini.

Nonetheless, Alex was the only Gresini to see the flag with Marc Marquez, seventh on the grid after a crash in qualifying, fifth on the opening lap before crashing out after clipping an inside kerb at the start of lap 2.

Aleix Espargaro, already sore from a Friday fall and close to being caught-up in Marc Marquez's accident this morning, suffered a huge accident from sixth place through the penultimate corner on the final lap.

Lorenzo Savadori and Alex Rins also crashed, the Yamaha rider re-joining, while Luca Marini’s Repsol Honda looked to suffer a smoky engine failure.

The hotter temps meant all the top ten picked the hard front tyre, with the soft rear.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda fined €40,000 for use of ableist slur in radio outburst
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint and Qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand…
F1
News
1h ago
McLaren's Austrian GP qualifying results protest rejected by FIA
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Sprint
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11,…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Starting grid for the Dutch MotoGP at Assen after Jorge Martin's penalty
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
‘Metacarpal fracture' for Aleix Espargaro in Assen Sprint | Savadori suffers back fractures
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pramac boss hints that Ducati’s Marc Marquez decision was key to their exit
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Max Verstappen hails “on fire” Red Bull: “It’s been a while since I’ve felt like this”
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 11, Austrian
Pole sitter Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in qualifying parc ferme…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin hit with grid penalty for Sunday’s Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez verdict on "mistake" after crashing from Assen sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Maverick Vinales: Ducatis 'do something on Saturday and Sunday’
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Maverick Vinales, 2024 Dutch MotoGP Sprint