Starting grid for Dutch MotoGP after Jorge Martin penalty, Aleix Espargaro pull-out

Francesco Bagnaia took pole position at Assen after topping every practice session in the lead up.

The reigning world champion secured pole ahead of title rival Jorge Martin and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Martin was later hit with a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line in Q2, which relegated him front second on the grid to fifth.

Maverick Vinales, Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro profited from Martin's penalty by moving up one place. But Espargaro withdrew from the race, allowing Fabio di Giannantonio to move up to P4.

After squabbling for track position in Q2, Marc Marquez crashed late on when trying to overtake Aleix Espargaro, resulting in a P7 finish, which becomes P6.