Starting grid for Dutch MotoGP after Jorge Martin penalty, Aleix Espargaro pull-out

Jorge Martin's three-place grid penalty has changed how the Dutch MotoGP will begin

Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia took pole position at Assen after topping every practice session in the lead up.

The reigning world champion secured pole ahead of title rival Jorge Martin and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.

Martin was later hit with a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line in Q2, which relegated him front second on the grid to fifth.

Maverick Vinales, Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro profited from Martin's penalty by moving up one place. But Espargaro withdrew from the race, allowing Fabio di Giannantonio to move up to P4.

After squabbling for track position in Q2, Marc Marquez crashed late on when trying to overtake Aleix Espargaro, resulting in a P7 finish, which becomes P6.

Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Francesco BagnaiaITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
2Maverick ViñalesSPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
3Alex MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
4Fabio Di GiannantonioITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
5Jorge MartinSPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
6Marc MarquezSPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
7Franco MorbidelliITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
8Brad BinderRSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
9Pedro AcostaSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
10Enea BastianiniITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
11Raul FernandezSPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
12Fabio QuartararoFRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
13Jack MillerAUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
14Marco BezzecchiITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
15Alex RinsSPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
16Miguel OliveiraPOR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
17Lorenzo SavadoriITA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
18Johann ZarcoFRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
19Joan MirSPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
20Luca MariniITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
21Augusto FernandezSPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
22Takaaki NakagamiJPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)

