Starting grid for Dutch MotoGP after Jorge Martin penalty, Aleix Espargaro pull-out
Jorge Martin's three-place grid penalty has changed how the Dutch MotoGP will begin
Francesco Bagnaia took pole position at Assen after topping every practice session in the lead up.
The reigning world champion secured pole ahead of title rival Jorge Martin and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales.
Martin was later hit with a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line in Q2, which relegated him front second on the grid to fifth.
Maverick Vinales, Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro profited from Martin's penalty by moving up one place. But Espargaro withdrew from the race, allowing Fabio di Giannantonio to move up to P4.
After squabbling for track position in Q2, Marc Marquez crashed late on when trying to overtake Aleix Espargaro, resulting in a P7 finish, which becomes P6.
|Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|5
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|13
|Jack Miller
|AUS
Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|17
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
LCR Honda (RC213V)
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|Luca Marini
|ITA
Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|21
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
LCR Honda (RC213V)