Jorge Martin: “I don’t need to remind anyone” of potential, “ready” to challenge Pecco

Jorge Martin is expecting a very hot pace from defending MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia in today’s sprint race at Assen.

Martin, who struggled on Friday, made big steps forward in FP2 before narrowly missing out on pole to Bagnaia.

Although Bagnaia appears to have the advantage heading into the sprint later on, Martin confessed he’s ready to challenge the factory Ducati star.

Asked if it was important to post a fast lap and remind everyone that Bagnaia won’t have it all his own way, Martin told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard: “I don’t need to remind anyone! I’m just focused on myself.

“Really happy because yesterday we were struggling a lot but today we made a big step.

“Yesterday we were two steps from Pecco but today just one. I’m super happy. I was really close to the pole position.

“The lap was on the limit but I’m super happy and proud of myself and the team for the step we made today. The pace is fast.

“Pecco will try to make a really fast race but we will be ready for that.”

Bagnaia had not been on pole in MotoGP since last November, smashing the all-time lap record around Assen in the process.

Elated to secure pole, Bagnaia is ready to make another statement in the sprint after topping every session so far this weekend.

“Absolutely! I was struggling a lot to find the limit to do a pole position,” said Bagnaia. “I was always struggling a bit but in the last few races I was always a bit closer.

“Finally, the pole position today in front of this crowd is always fantastic. Let’s try to do the same this afternoon, try to be leading and open a bit of a gap.”