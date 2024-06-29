New Yamaha MotoGP engine “works pretty well, but…”

Fabio Quartararo: ‘The new engine works pretty well, but Assen is not a track where this engine will make a big difference’

Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

The fast and flowing Assen circuit doesn’t play to the strengths of the new Yamaha engine.

That was the verdict of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins after Friday practice for the Dutch MotoGP.

Each rider has one of the new engines available this weekend, after a promising performance in a private test at the stop-go Valencia track.

“The new engine works pretty well, but here in Assen, this is not a track where this engine will make a big difference,” Quartararo explained. 

“For me, at tracks like Austria and Misano this engine will be better. We are also still working on turning and the agility.”

Team director Massimo Meregalli confirmed: “Both riders noticed an improvement with the new engine, but the Assen track happens to be one of the few tracks where this does not make a lot of a difference because of its lay-out.”

Quartararo and Rins went on to qualify 13th and 16th at Assen.

Meanwhile, both riders welcomed the news that the factory team won't be alone in 2025, following the factory’s new deal with Pramac Racing.

“Honestly, I'm super happy that Pramac Racing is joining Yamaha,” said Quartararo. 

“Last year they won the Teams’ Title… and to have two more Yamahas on track next year is amazing, to be faster and collect more data. 

"So, I am super happy that Pramac will join us.”

Rins, yet to officially re-sign but expected to stay for 2025, said: “I'm quite excited that the Pramac Racing Team is joining us. 

"We will have more data in the future to work with if we have two more bikes on track, so it's good news.

“I already know from previous seasons that it is great to have data coming in from other riders with different riding styles, so it is going to be important.”

“Having two extra Factory bikes will benefit our team too, as it increases the data pool and it aids bike development,” echoed Meregalli.

