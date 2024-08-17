2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Jorge Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeam
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)
3Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)
6Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
7Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)
10Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
11Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
13Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
14Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
16Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)
18Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
20Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
21Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
22Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
23Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)
24Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP24)

* Rookie

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.508s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)

Jorge Martin beats Francesco Bagnaia to pole position for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP with a new lap record at the Red Bull Ring.

Chasing his third Red Bull Ring win in a row, practice leader Bagnaia was on provisional pole as the final run began.

But Martin, riding with a cut to his left hand apparently sustained while getting out of the shower last night, blasted to a 1m 27.789s to snatch pole away.

Bagnaia starts this afternoon’s Sprint just three points behind title leader Martin.

Marc Marquez got the better of a surprise front row challenge from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro for third place, with Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales completing row tow.

Miller and Pol Espargaro reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, but Miguel Oliveira - who set the exact lap time as Espargaro - and Pedro Acosta narrowly missed out and will start 13th and 14th.

Espargaro, who looked to have potential front-row pace, crashed at turn 3 on his final run in Qualifying 2, tapping his head on the ground in frustration.

Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.

Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.

