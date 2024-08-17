2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 11 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
TIMES TO FOLLOW
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
|7
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|11
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|12
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|13
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|14
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|16
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|21
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|22
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|23
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|24
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)
* Rookie
Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.508s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)
Jorge Martin beats Francesco Bagnaia to pole position for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP with a new lap record at the Red Bull Ring.
Chasing his third Red Bull Ring win in a row, practice leader Bagnaia was on provisional pole as the final run began.
But Martin, riding with a cut to his left hand apparently sustained while getting out of the shower last night, blasted to a 1m 27.789s to snatch pole away.
Bagnaia starts this afternoon’s Sprint just three points behind title leader Martin.
Marc Marquez got the better of a surprise front row challenge from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro for third place, with Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales completing row tow.
Miller and Pol Espargaro reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, but Miguel Oliveira - who set the exact lap time as Espargaro - and Pedro Acosta narrowly missed out and will start 13th and 14th.
Espargaro, who looked to have potential front-row pace, crashed at turn 3 on his final run in Qualifying 2, tapping his head on the ground in frustration.
Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.
High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.
Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.