2024 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 6 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24) 7 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) 10 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 11 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 13 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 14 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 16 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 18 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 20 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) 21 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 22 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 23 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) 24 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP24)

Official Red Bull Ring MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 28.508s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 29.840s (2023)

Jorge Martin beats Francesco Bagnaia to pole position for the 2024 Austrian MotoGP with a new lap record at the Red Bull Ring.

Chasing his third Red Bull Ring win in a row, practice leader Bagnaia was on provisional pole as the final run began.

But Martin, riding with a cut to his left hand apparently sustained while getting out of the shower last night, blasted to a 1m 27.789s to snatch pole away.

Bagnaia starts this afternoon’s Sprint just three points behind title leader Martin.

Marc Marquez got the better of a surprise front row challenge from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro for third place, with Jack Miller and Maverick Vinales completing row tow.

Miller and Pol Espargaro reached Qualifying 2 by leading Q1, but Miguel Oliveira - who set the exact lap time as Espargaro - and Pedro Acosta narrowly missed out and will start 13th and 14th.

Espargaro, who looked to have potential front-row pace, crashed at turn 3 on his final run in Qualifying 2, tapping his head on the ground in frustration.

Test riders Pol Espargaro (KTM), Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) and Stefan Bradl (Honda) are making wild-card appearances this weekend.

High tyre stress at the Sachsenring means Michelin brings a reinforced rear construction for the Red Bull Ring.

Fabio di Giannantonio dislocated his left shoulder in a Friday accident and has been ruled unfit for the remainder of the weekend.