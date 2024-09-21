UPDATED: 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Updated after Fabio di Giannantonio received an 8-second post-race penalty for low tyre pressure, dropping him from 13th to 18th...

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)19m 50.237s
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.285s
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+1.319s
4Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+5.386s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+6.580s
6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+8.143s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+8.405s
8Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+8.965s
9Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+9.271s
10Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+9.538s
11Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+11.542s
12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+12.049s
13Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+16.566s
14Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+19.411s
15Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+20.101s
16Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+20.598s
17Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+20.742s
18Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+22.819s
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+25.394s
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+25.431s
21Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+27.208s

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia beats title rival Jorge Martin for victory in the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP Sprint race at Misano.

Bagnaia caught and ultimately passed Martin with 6 laps to go, when the Pramac rider ran wide.

Seven points clear of Bagnaia at the start of the Sprint, Martin now takes a slender four-point advantage into Sunday’s grand prix.

Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini completed the podium with Marc Marquez left to fend off Pedro Acosta for fourth.

Starting from pole with a new lap record, Bagnaia not only lost out to Martin at the start - just as two weeks ago - but also Brad Binder.

But Bagnaia and Bastianini swiftly passed the KTM rider, with Binder pushed down to fifth by the end of lap 1 by Marc Marquez, recovering from seventh on the grid.

Bagnaia was on Martin’s rear wheel by the midway stage of the 13 laps. The pressure finally took its toll on the Pramac rider who, distracted by notification of a track limits warning, ran slightly wide and lost the lead with 6 laps to go.

The reigning double world champion, who will be chasing his 100th grand prix victory on Sunday, then kept Martin at bay until the chequered flag. 

Bastianini put on a late flurry to finish 1.034s from Martin while Marquez simply didn't have the pace of the to three and dropped away.

All riders except Alex Marquez used the same medium front-soft rear combination seen at the previous ‘Misano 1’ Sprint. 

The medium rear is again expected to be favoured for Sunday’s full-length grand prix.

The Emilia Romagna GP is the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.

Both Honda riders returned for this weekend, but Monster Yamaha's Alex Rins withdrew from the event on Saturday morning due to sickness.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

