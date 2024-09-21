UPDATED: 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results

Updated after Fabio di Giannantonio received an 8-second post-race penalty for low tyre pressure, dropping him from 13th to 18th...

2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 19m 50.237s 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.285s 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +1.319s 4 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +5.386s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +6.580s 6 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +8.143s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +8.405s 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +8.965s 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +9.271s 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +9.538s 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +11.542s 12 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +12.049s 13 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +16.566s 14 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +19.411s 15 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +20.101s 16 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +20.598s 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +20.742s 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +22.819s 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +25.394s 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +25.431s 21 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +27.208s

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia beats title rival Jorge Martin for victory in the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP Sprint race at Misano.

Bagnaia caught and ultimately passed Martin with 6 laps to go, when the Pramac rider ran wide.

Seven points clear of Bagnaia at the start of the Sprint, Martin now takes a slender four-point advantage into Sunday’s grand prix.

Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini completed the podium with Marc Marquez left to fend off Pedro Acosta for fourth.

Starting from pole with a new lap record, Bagnaia not only lost out to Martin at the start - just as two weeks ago - but also Brad Binder.

But Bagnaia and Bastianini swiftly passed the KTM rider, with Binder pushed down to fifth by the end of lap 1 by Marc Marquez, recovering from seventh on the grid.

Bagnaia was on Martin’s rear wheel by the midway stage of the 13 laps. The pressure finally took its toll on the Pramac rider who, distracted by notification of a track limits warning, ran slightly wide and lost the lead with 6 laps to go.

The reigning double world champion, who will be chasing his 100th grand prix victory on Sunday, then kept Martin at bay until the chequered flag.

Bastianini put on a late flurry to finish 1.034s from Martin while Marquez simply didn't have the pace of the to three and dropped away.

All riders except Alex Marquez used the same medium front-soft rear combination seen at the previous ‘Misano 1’ Sprint.

The medium rear is again expected to be favoured for Sunday’s full-length grand prix.

The Emilia Romagna GP is the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.

Both Honda riders returned for this weekend, but Monster Yamaha's Alex Rins withdrew from the event on Saturday morning due to sickness.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.