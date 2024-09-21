Francesco Bagnaia supporting autism charity with special Misano MotoGP helmet

Francesco Bagnaia took pole for the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sporting a tribute helmet supporting an Italian autism charity.

As is tradition for the Italian riders on the Saturday of a race weekend at Misano, Bagnaia unveiled a special helmet design, which this week is decorated with pictures of pieces of tortellini.

According to Ducati, it is a tribute to Tortellante - a non-profit organisation in Italy which supports young people with autism.

The initiative, which was set up in 2016, brings young people with autism together to classes where they make past by hand.

The idea behind the project is to provide a therapeutic activity for young people who have been diagnosed with autism, while also helping them prepare for adult life and provide support for their families.

The project hopes to raise more awareness for autism and promote community inclusion.

Bagnaia is also running a tribute on his bike to the late Luca Salvadori, who lost his life in a road racing accident in Germany last weekend.

The reigning double world champion topped Friday practice at the Emilia Romagna GP and carried that form into qualifying on Saturday morning.

Bagnaia beat standings leader Jorge Martin by 0.214s after posting a new lap record of 1m30.031s.

The Ducati rider said afterwards that the cooler conditions made it “difficult to push” in Q2.

“Yesterday, I said it could be difficult for the temperature and it was more or less the situation, because it was difficult to push like we wanted in the left corners,” he said in parc ferme.

“But I’m very happy, because being on pole position is the most important thing and we start in the best position possible to try to win this afternoon.”

Martin also said in parc ferme that it will be “a difficult task to beat Pecco” in this afternoon’s sprint.

Just seven points split the pair ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP sprint race.