2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 17 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'27.770s
|19/24
|335k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.102s
|25/25
|339k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.188s
|24/26
|343k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.197s
|22/26
|345k
|5
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.243s
|20/22
|345k
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.390s
|22/27
|341k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.495s
|23/25
|344k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.542s
|19/23
|339k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.550s
|28/28
|341k
|10
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.658s
|23/25
|340k
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.673s
|24/25
|333k
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.699s
|21/24
|340k
|13
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.758s
|21/24
|342k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.806s
|20/24
|343k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.858s
|20/22
|343k
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.989s
|19/26
|345k
|17
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.003s
|25/25
|341k
|18
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.012s
|24/26
|341k
|19
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.050s
|21/26
|342k
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.523s
|27/27
|334k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.099s
|15/21
|340k
|22
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+2.288s
|10/11
|333k
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)
Marc Marquez leads Gresini team-mate and brother Alex, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin during a frantic Friday Practice for the 2024 Australian MotoGP, the only session of the day for the premier class at Phillip Island.
With FP1 cancelled due to heavy rain, afternoon Practice was initially lengthened from 60 to 80 minutes. That decision was later reversed, with the session cut back to the normal one hour as the track dried.
But dark clouds were gathering and early drama for title rivals Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, plus local hero Jack Miller, put the trio in danger of Qualifying 1 if rain returned.
Much to the relief of teams, riders and Michelin, desperate for data on the new asphalt, the session remained dry.
Martin and Bagnaia joined those directly through to Qualifying 2 but some big names, including Miller and Enea Bastianini, were left outside the top ten and heading for Saturday's Q1.
World championship leader Martin’s afternoon got off to a nightmare start when he crashed while trying to avoid hitting the back of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo at the Turn 4 hairpin.
Martin returned to the Pramac pits, while Miller fell on wet grass after running wide at the same corner - named after him. Reigning champion Bagnaia had less obvious issues but was also without an early lap time.
Meanwhile, riding on a dry track but with dark clouds looming, Marquez swiftly rocketed 1.7s clear of the field.
The Gresini rider kept improving and was 0.2s ahead of Fabio di Giannantonio when red flags were waved due to a large goose on track.
It was the last thing the likes of Bagnaia and Martin needed since - if rain began falling - they would be condemned to a place in Qualifying 1.
Miller and Martin bolted straight out of pit lane when the session restarted, with Bagnaia not far behind. All on the soft rear for a time attack.
Martin responded in style, slotting into second behind Marquez on only his second flying lap. Local star Miller also climbed swiftly through the top ten, with Bagnaia moving into ninth after 25mins.
Miller held the top spot for KTM during the middle stages before Marquez retook the advantage. Maverick Vinales then briefly put Aprilia ahead before the #93, with his rear tyre smoking, again responded.
Motegi pole qualifier Pedro Acosta made a leg-off save but later fell on wet grass at the end of the session. Moments later cameras panned to Miller walking away from a much faster accident that would cost him direct Q2 access.
Fabio Quartararo had made his frustration clear to the Monster Yamaha team after the rear tyre of his M1 was seen bouncing into the air with extreme chatter at the Turn 4 hairpin.
The vibration looked at least as big as the chatter suffered by Miller at Motegi, although this time it might not have been triggered by the tyre, with the new asphalt said to have some wave-type undulations. Update: Quartararo had a clutch problem.
Quartararo rebounded in style to break into the top ten, just behind team-mate Alex Rins, only to be pushed out at the very end. Rins, crestfallen after a nightmare Motegi, held on to the final direct Q2 place.
Last year’s Pramac Ducati winner Johann Zarco was impressive for much of practice but will also head for Qualifying 1.
Wild-card Lorenzo Savadori fell from his Trackhouse Aprilia at the fearsome turn 1, Doohan corner, in the closing minutes. Savadori walked away, but the resulting yellow flags paused the fast laps.
Raul Fernandez only completed 11 laps due to sickness.
Saturday morning's FP3 will be 40 rather than 30 minutes, due to the cancellation of FP1.
Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.
“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.
“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”
The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.