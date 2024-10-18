2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Friday Practice Results

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 27.246s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 28.108s (2013)

Marc Marquez leads Gresini team-mate and brother Alex, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin during a frantic Friday Practice for the 2024 Australian MotoGP, the only session of the day for the premier class at Phillip Island.

With FP1 cancelled due to heavy rain, afternoon Practice was initially lengthened from 60 to 80 minutes. That decision was later reversed, with the session cut back to the normal one hour as the track dried.

But dark clouds were gathering and early drama for title rivals Martin and Francesco Bagnaia, plus local hero Jack Miller, put the trio in danger of Qualifying 1 if rain returned.

Much to the relief of teams, riders and Michelin, desperate for data on the new asphalt, the session remained dry.

Martin and Bagnaia joined those directly through to Qualifying 2 but some big names, including Miller and Enea Bastianini, were left outside the top ten and heading for Saturday's Q1.