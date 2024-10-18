New practice schedule for the 2024 Australian MotoGP

New schedule after the cancellation of Free Practice 1 at Phillip Island.

Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP

Update: The practice schedule has been revised again. 

Friday afternoon's MotoGP Practice will now revert to the standard one-hour long session, starting at 15:00 local time, instead of the planned 80-minute session (due to the cancellation of FP1).

Saturday morning's final free practice remains at an extended 40 minutes, rather than the usual 30 minutes.

A revised practice schedule for the Australian MotoGP has been announced following the cancellation of FP1 at Phillip Island.

Heavy rain saw opening practice delayed for almost two hours before finally being abandoned.

Not only was rain lashing down but water appeared to sit on top of the new track surface, rather than draining through it, creating an aquaplaning risk around the super-fast seaside circuit.

The new schedule will see Friday's afternoon Practice, also used to determine the top ten riders with direct access to Qualifying 2, extended from the usual one hour to one hour and 20 minutes.

The session is set to start at the planned time of 15:00 local time.

Saturday morning's final free practice has also been extended, from 30 to 40 minutes, starting at 10:00.

Conditions at Phillip Island have fortunately improved since this morning's rain, but further downpours remain a risk for the rest of the day.

Saturday is forecast to be dryer but windy, with the best weather on Sunday.

