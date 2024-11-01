2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results

2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'57.679s 16/18 336k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.050s 18/20 329k 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.198s 18/20 332k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.462s 18/18 331k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.617s 19/20 327k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.624s 18/18 330k 7 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.631s 17/17 329k 8 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.657s 16/18 332k 9 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.681s 20/20 332k 10 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.683s 18/18 328k 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.759s 19/19 335k 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.781s 20/20 326k 13 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.946s 18/18 331k 14 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.970s 14/15 332k 15 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.321s 19/19 330k 16 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.428s 20/20 329k 17 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.509s 11/11 331k 18 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.696s 22/22 330k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.723s 15/19 329k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.856s 20/20 328k 21 Andrea Iannone ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.939s 18/18 325k 22 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +2.429s 19/19 329k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia seizes the initiative during Friday practice for the 2024 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

The reigning champion, trailing Jorge Martin by 17 points with two rounds to go, edged out the Pramac title leader by just 0.050s during the time attacks.

Martin was denied a chance to respond due to a late fall at Turn 1 but will take heart from being the fastest on used tyres, while Bagnaia had been only 11th.

Bagnaia’s team-mate and defending Sepang winner Enea Bastianini was third with Maverick Vinales best of the non GP24 riders in fourth for Aprilia.

2023 Sprint winner Alex Marquez was the quickest of the Gresinis, ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Marc Marquez claimed the final top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access.

Outside the top ten and heading to Saturday’s Qualifying 1 are the likes of Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder and Aleix Espargaro.

Andrea Iannone finished his first day as a MotoGP rider since 2019 in 21st but within two-seconds of Bagnaia and ahead of Aprilia stand-in Lorenzo Savadori.

Before the time attacks, Martin was fastest from Jack Miller, Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco, with Bagnaia +0.5s in 11th.

Most riders used the less favoured medium front and hard rear tyres to clean the track during FP1 but switched to the preferred soft front/medium rears this afternoon.

Aleix Espargaro, Binder and Bezzecchi were among the other fallers during the session.

2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'58.795s 14/15 333k 2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.743s 14/15 326k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.053s 15/17 329k 4 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.452s 14/15 329k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.560s 13/15 332k 6 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.647s 16/16 330k 7 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.696s 16/17 328k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.789s 7/14 330k 9 Andrea Iannone ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.856s 15/16 326k 10 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.915s 16/16 328k 11 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.923s 16/17 327k 12 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.974s 11/15 327k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.994s 16/17 330k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +2.021s 7/14 333k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.078s 16/19 331k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.163s 15/16 329k 17 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.412s 13/14 329k 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +2.553s 15/15 326k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +2.719s 8/14 329k 20 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +3.054s 6/17 326k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +3.058s 10/16 328k 22 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +3.631s 5/12 326k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia blasts to the top of opening practice for the 2024 Malaysian MotoGP by 0.743s at Sepang.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales was the only rider within one second of the reigning champion.

However, the timesheets were muddled by some riders - including the top three of Bagnaia, Vinales and Marco Bezzecchi - switching to new soft front and medium rear rubber.

Others, including title leader Jorge Martin, stuck with the same medium front and hard rear tyres throughout, while some switched to new medium/hard tyres.

Andrea Iannone was among those to put the soft/medium and finished his first MotoGP session since 2019 in a brilliant 9th place!