2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'57.679s16/18336k
2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.050s18/20329k
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.198s18/20332k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.462s18/18331k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.617s19/20327k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.624s18/18330k
7Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.631s17/17329k
8Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.657s16/18332k
9Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.681s20/20332k
10Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.683s18/18328k
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.759s19/19335k
12Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.781s20/20326k
13Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.946s18/18331k
14Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.970s14/15332k
15Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.321s19/19330k
16Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+1.428s20/20329k
17Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.509s11/11331k
18Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.696s22/22330k
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.723s15/19329k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.856s20/20328k
21Andrea IannoneITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.939s18/18325k
22Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+2.429s19/19329k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 57.491s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

Francesco Bagnaia seizes the initiative during Friday practice for the 2024 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

The reigning champion, trailing Jorge Martin by 17 points with two rounds to go, edged out the Pramac title leader by just 0.050s during the time attacks.

Martin was denied a chance to respond due to a late fall at Turn 1 but will take heart from being the fastest on used tyres, while Bagnaia had been only 11th.

Bagnaia’s team-mate and defending Sepang winner Enea Bastianini was third with Maverick Vinales best of the non GP24 riders in fourth for Aprilia.

2023 Sprint winner Alex Marquez was the quickest of the Gresinis, ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Marc Marquez claimed the final top ten places for direct Qualifying 2 access.

Outside the top ten and heading to Saturday’s Qualifying 1 are the likes of Pedro Acosta, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder and Aleix Espargaro.

Andrea Iannone finished his first day as a MotoGP rider since 2019 in 21st but within two-seconds of Bagnaia and ahead of Aprilia stand-in Lorenzo Savadori.

Before the time attacks, Martin was fastest from Jack Miller, Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco, with Bagnaia +0.5s in 11th.

Most riders used the less favoured medium front and hard rear tyres to clean the track during FP1 but switched to the preferred soft front/medium rears this afternoon.

Aleix Espargaro, Binder and Bezzecchi were among the other fallers during the session.

2024 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Free Practice (1) Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)1'58.795s14/15333k
2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.743s14/15326k
3Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.053s15/17329k
4Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.452s14/15329k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.560s13/15332k
6Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.647s16/16330k
7Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.696s16/17328k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.789s7/14330k
9Andrea IannoneITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+1.856s15/16326k
10Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.915s16/16328k
11Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.923s16/17327k
12Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.974s11/15327k
13Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.994s16/17330k
14Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+2.021s7/14333k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.078s16/19331k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.163s15/16329k
17Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.412s13/14329k
18Lorenzo SavadoriITATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+2.553s15/15326k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+2.719s8/14329k
20Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+3.054s6/17326k
21Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+3.058s10/16328k
22Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+3.631s5/12326k

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia blasts to the top of opening practice for the 2024 Malaysian MotoGP by 0.743s at Sepang.

Aprilia's Maverick Vinales was the only rider within one second of the reigning champion. 

However, the timesheets were muddled by some riders - including the top three of Bagnaia, Vinales and Marco Bezzecchi - switching to new soft front and medium rear rubber.

Others, including title leader Jorge Martin, stuck with the same medium front and hard rear tyres throughout, while some switched to new medium/hard tyres.

Andrea Iannone was among those to put the soft/medium and finished his first MotoGP session since 2019 in a brilliant 9th place!

Martin holds a 17-point lead over Bagnaia with two rounds and 64 points still up for grabs, although the status of the Valencia finale is now in doubt due to the extreme flooding.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Iannone is replacing Fabio di Giannantonio at VR46.

