2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP at the Circuit de Catalunya, the 20th and final round of the 2024 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)20m 3.173s
2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.942s
3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+1.270s
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+1.857s
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.942s
6Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+5.263s
7Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+5.303s
8Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+5.507s
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+5.573s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+5.937s
11Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+7.413s
12Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+8.344s
13Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+9.387s
14Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+9.652s
15Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+11.838s
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+13.217s
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+17.017s
18Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+17.746s
19Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+18.533s
20Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+20.153s
21Michele PirroITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+20.547s
22Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+24.604s
 Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*DNF

* Rookie

The 2024 MotoGP title battle will go down to Sunday’s season finale after Francesco Bagnaia won the Barcelona Sprint.

World championship leader Jorge Martin needed to outscore Bagnaia by two points to wrap up the title this afternoon but the Italian kept his hopes alive by turning pole position into victory.

Worse was to follow for Martin when, having wrestled second from Bagnaia’s factory team-mate Enea Bastianini in the early stages, The Beast repassed the Pramac rider on the final lap.

That means Martin will take a 19-point lead over Bagnaia into the final grand prix of the year. Bastianini meanwhile has retaken third in the world championship from Marc Marquez.

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini), Franco Morbidelli (Pramac), Marc Marquez (Gresini) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) completed the Sprint top eight.

Brad Binder was the leading KTM with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) getting the better of Johann Zarco (Honda) for tenth.

Espargaro had a shocking start from second on the grid and had to fight back from eighth. The local star switched to one of his old two-stroke race bikes for the slowdown lap after his final Sprint as a full-time rider!

Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta clashed in the opening turns, forcing the KTM rookie to retire with extensive fairing damage.

Barcelona is a last-minute replacement for the traditional Valencia finale, cancelled following devastating flooding.

MotoGP’s visit to the track in May saw home star Aleix Espargaro announce his retirement plans on the Thursday then lead Friday practice, qualify on pole and win the Sprint - after a last-lap mistake by Bagnaia.

Bagnaia retaliated with victory in the grand prix, where Martin finished runner-up from seventh on the grid after a crash in qualifying. Marc Marquez didn’t even reach Qualifying 2 but rode from 14th to the podium in both races.

Miguel Oliveira returns to action for his final Trackhouse appearance after missing five rounds due to left wrist fractures in Mandalika.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has been called up to ride in place of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who recently underwent shoulder surgery.

The last-minute change of venue and cooler temperatures mean Michelin is offering a season-high of seven different tyre options this weekend, four fronts and three rears.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

