2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP at the Circuit de Catalunya, the 20th and final round of the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|20m 3.173s
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.942s
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+1.270s
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+1.857s
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.942s
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+5.263s
|7
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+5.303s
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+5.507s
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+5.573s
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+5.937s
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+7.413s
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+8.344s
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+9.387s
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+9.652s
|15
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+11.838s
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+13.217s
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+17.017s
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+17.746s
|19
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+18.533s
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+20.153s
|21
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+20.547s
|22
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+24.604s
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|DNF
* Rookie
The 2024 MotoGP title battle will go down to Sunday’s season finale after Francesco Bagnaia won the Barcelona Sprint.
World championship leader Jorge Martin needed to outscore Bagnaia by two points to wrap up the title this afternoon but the Italian kept his hopes alive by turning pole position into victory.
Worse was to follow for Martin when, having wrestled second from Bagnaia’s factory team-mate Enea Bastianini in the early stages, The Beast repassed the Pramac rider on the final lap.
That means Martin will take a 19-point lead over Bagnaia into the final grand prix of the year. Bastianini meanwhile has retaken third in the world championship from Marc Marquez.
Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini), Franco Morbidelli (Pramac), Marc Marquez (Gresini) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) completed the Sprint top eight.
Brad Binder was the leading KTM with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) getting the better of Johann Zarco (Honda) for tenth.
Espargaro had a shocking start from second on the grid and had to fight back from eighth. The local star switched to one of his old two-stroke race bikes for the slowdown lap after his final Sprint as a full-time rider!
Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta clashed in the opening turns, forcing the KTM rookie to retire with extensive fairing damage.
Barcelona is a last-minute replacement for the traditional Valencia finale, cancelled following devastating flooding.
MotoGP’s visit to the track in May saw home star Aleix Espargaro announce his retirement plans on the Thursday then lead Friday practice, qualify on pole and win the Sprint - after a last-lap mistake by Bagnaia.
Bagnaia retaliated with victory in the grand prix, where Martin finished runner-up from seventh on the grid after a crash in qualifying. Marc Marquez didn’t even reach Qualifying 2 but rode from 14th to the podium in both races.
Miguel Oliveira returns to action for his final Trackhouse appearance after missing five rounds due to left wrist fractures in Mandalika.
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has been called up to ride in place of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who recently underwent shoulder surgery.
The last-minute change of venue and cooler temperatures mean Michelin is offering a season-high of seven different tyre options this weekend, four fronts and three rears.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The punishment for failing to meet the minimum in a Grand Prix is a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.