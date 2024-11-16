2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 20m 3.173s 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.942s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +1.270s 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +1.857s 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.942s 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +5.263s 7 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +5.303s 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +5.507s 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +5.573s 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +5.937s 11 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +7.413s 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +8.344s 13 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +9.387s 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +9.652s 15 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +11.838s 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.217s 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +17.017s 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +17.746s 19 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +18.533s 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +20.153s 21 Michele Pirro ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +20.547s 22 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +24.604s Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* DNF

* Rookie

The 2024 MotoGP title battle will go down to Sunday’s season finale after Francesco Bagnaia won the Barcelona Sprint.

World championship leader Jorge Martin needed to outscore Bagnaia by two points to wrap up the title this afternoon but the Italian kept his hopes alive by turning pole position into victory. Worse was to follow for Martin when, having wrestled second from Bagnaia’s factory team-mate Enea Bastianini in the early stages, The Beast repassed the Pramac rider on the final lap. Barcelona Sprint: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings That means Martin will take a 19-point lead over Bagnaia into the final grand prix of the year. Bastianini meanwhile has retaken third in the world championship from Marc Marquez. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini), Franco Morbidelli (Pramac), Marc Marquez (Gresini) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) completed the Sprint top eight. Brad Binder was the leading KTM with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) getting the better of Johann Zarco (Honda) for tenth. Espargaro had a shocking start from second on the grid and had to fight back from eighth. The local star switched to one of his old two-stroke race bikes for the slowdown lap after his final Sprint as a full-time rider! Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta clashed in the opening turns, forcing the KTM rookie to retire with extensive fairing damage.

Barcelona is a last-minute replacement for the traditional Valencia finale, cancelled following devastating flooding.

MotoGP’s visit to the track in May saw home star Aleix Espargaro announce his retirement plans on the Thursday then lead Friday practice, qualify on pole and win the Sprint - after a last-lap mistake by Bagnaia.

Bagnaia retaliated with victory in the grand prix, where Martin finished runner-up from seventh on the grid after a crash in qualifying. Marc Marquez didn’t even reach Qualifying 2 but rode from 14th to the podium in both races.

Miguel Oliveira returns to action for his final Trackhouse appearance after missing five rounds due to left wrist fractures in Mandalika.

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has been called up to ride in place of VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio, who recently underwent shoulder surgery.

The last-minute change of venue and cooler temperatures mean Michelin is offering a season-high of seven different tyre options this weekend, four fronts and three rears.