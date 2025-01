2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test Results - Day 1 (Friday)

Hourly results updates below...

2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 12pm (Day 1) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 2:0.64s 2 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +0.465s 3 "Test Rider" N/A Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.402s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.620s 5 "Test Rider" N/A Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +1.627s 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.857s 7 "Test Rider" N/A Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +2.343s 8 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.604s 9 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +3.549s

Yamaha does not have named riders on its various test bikes for timing, but Andrea Dovizioso seen on track. Augusto Fernandez also present this week.

2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - 11am (Day 1) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Pol Espargaro SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 2:2.313s 2 "Test Rider" ITA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +0.670s 3 Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) +1.261s 4 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.617s 5 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.227s 6 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +2.866s 7 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +3.935s

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

The 2025 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test - for rookies Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR), factory test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda - began at 10am on Friday in Malaysia.

Limits on private testing tyres and team launches could reduce Shakedown attendance for the 2025 Yamaha and Honda race riders.

However, Andrea Dovizioso and Augusto Fernandez are set to perform development duties for Yamaha this weekend, prompting speculation of a possible ‘public’ V4 debut, with new test riders Aleix Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez booked for HRC.

Shakedown testing takes place from 10am to 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Official Sepang test then runs from February 5-7…