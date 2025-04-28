2025 MotoGP Jerez Test Results

Marc Marquez leads the 2025 Jerez MotoGP test at the midday mark, the Spanish rider setting a 1:36.184 in the morning session.

Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco put Yamaha and Honda in the top-three in second and third, respectively, while Marco Bezzecchi is fourth for Aprilia and Fabio Di Giannantonio rounds out the top-five.

Full results from the MotoGP Jerez test as of 13:00 local time are below.

2025 MotoGP Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Results | 13:00 Pos Rider Nat. MotoGP Team MotoGP Bike Timing 1 Marc Marquez ESP Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati GP25 1:36.184 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Energy Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 1:36.406 3 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR Honda RC213V 1:36.600 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 1:36.725 5 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati GP25 1:36.788 6 Maverick Vinales ESP Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC16 1:36.894 7 Alex Marquez ESP Gresini Racing Ducati GP24 1:36.978 8 Alex Rins ESP Monster Energy Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 1:37.045 9 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 1:37.055 10 Fermin Aldeguer ESP Gresini Racing Ducati GP24 1:37.081 11 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Racing Aprilia RS-GP 1:37.174 12 Jack Miller AUS Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha Yamaha YZR-M1 1:37.285 13 Raul Fernandez ESP Trackhouse Racing Aprilia RS-GP 1:37.366 14 Augusto Fernandez ESP Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha KTM RC16 1:37.444 15 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati GP25 1:37.469 16 Pedro Acosta ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 1:37.503 17 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol Honda RC213V 1:37.553 18 Joan Mir ESP Honda HRC Castrol Honda RC213V 1:37.601 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM RC16 1:37.658 20 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda HRC Test Team Honda RC213V 1:38.443 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 1:38.575 22 Dani Pedrosa ESP Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 14:54 23 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina Enduro VR46 Ducati GP24 No Time Set 24 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR Honda RC213V No Time Set