2025 MotoGP Jerez Test Results
Full results from the MotoGP Jerez test at midday.
Marc Marquez leads the 2025 Jerez MotoGP test at the midday mark, the Spanish rider setting a 1:36.184 in the morning session.
Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco put Yamaha and Honda in the top-three in second and third, respectively, while Marco Bezzecchi is fourth for Aprilia and Fabio Di Giannantonio rounds out the top-five.
Full results from the MotoGP Jerez test as of 13:00 local time are below.
2025 MotoGP Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Results | 13:00
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|MotoGP Team
|MotoGP Bike
|Timing
|1
|Marc Marquez
|ESP
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|1:36.184
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:36.406
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|1:36.600
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:36.725
|5
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP25
|1:36.788
|6
|Maverick Vinales
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|1:36.894
|7
|Alex Marquez
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP24
|1:36.978
|8
|Alex Rins
|ESP
|Monster Energy Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:37.045
|9
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|1:37.055
|10
|Fermin Aldeguer
|ESP
|Gresini Racing
|Ducati GP24
|1:37.081
|11
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:37.174
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|Yamaha YZR-M1
|1:37.285
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|ESP
|Trackhouse Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:37.366
|14
|Augusto Fernandez
|ESP
|Prima Alpine Pramac Yamaha
|KTM RC16
|1:37.444
|15
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo Team
|Ducati GP25
|1:37.469
|16
|Pedro Acosta
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|1:37.503
|17
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|1:37.553
|18
|Joan Mir
|ESP
|Honda HRC Castrol
|Honda RC213V
|1:37.601
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM RC16
|1:37.658
|20
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda HRC Test Team
|Honda RC213V
|1:38.443
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing
|Aprilia RS-GP
|1:38.575
|22
|Dani Pedrosa
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM RC16
|14:54
|23
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina Enduro VR46
|Ducati GP24
|No Time Set
|24
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR
|Honda RC213V
|No Time Set
- Circuito de Jerez MotoGP race lap record: 1:37.349 (Alex Marquez, 2025)
- Circuito de Jerez MotoGP all-time lap record: 1:35.610 (Fabio Quartararo, 2025)
