2025 MotoGP Jerez Test Results

Full results from the MotoGP Jerez test at midday.

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez leads the 2025 Jerez MotoGP test at the midday mark, the Spanish rider setting a 1:36.184 in the morning session.

Fabio Quartararo and Johann Zarco put Yamaha and Honda in the top-three in second and third, respectively, while Marco Bezzecchi is fourth for Aprilia and Fabio Di Giannantonio rounds out the top-five.

Full results from the MotoGP Jerez test as of 13:00 local time are below.

2025 MotoGP Jerez Test | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Results | 13:00

PosRiderNat.MotoGP TeamMotoGP BikeTiming
1Marc MarquezESPDucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP251:36.184
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:36.406
3Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCRHonda RC213V1:36.600
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP1:36.725
5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati GP251:36.788
6Maverick VinalesESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC161:36.894
7Alex MarquezESPGresini RacingDucati GP241:36.978
8Alex RinsESPMonster Energy YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:37.045
9Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC161:37.055
10Fermin AldeguerESPGresini RacingDucati GP241:37.081
11Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP1:37.174
12Jack MillerAUSPrima Alpine Pramac YamahaYamaha YZR-M11:37.285
13Raul FernandezESPTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP1:37.366
14Augusto FernandezESPPrima Alpine Pramac YamahaKTM RC161:37.444
15Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP251:37.469
16Pedro AcostaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC161:37.503
17Luca MariniITAHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V1:37.553
18Joan MirESPHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V1:37.601
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC161:37.658
20Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda HRC Test TeamHonda RC213V1:38.443
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP1:38.575
22Dani PedrosaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC1614:54
23Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati GP24No Time Set
24Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCRHonda RC213VNo Time Set
  • Circuito de Jerez MotoGP race lap record: 1:37.349 (Alex Marquez, 2025)
  • Circuito de Jerez MotoGP all-time lap record: 1:35.610 (Fabio Quartararo, 2025)
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1h ago
Former F1 team boss says Max Verstappen “would win even with a tractor”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
1h ago
Yamaha brings engine update to Jerez MotoGP test, but still no V4
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Aston Martin: New Silverstone F1 wind tunnel has “opened our eyes”
Aston Martin wind tunnel
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio fifth after “toughest weekend of the year”: “I have to take it”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 MotoGP Jerez Test Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
How “nightmare” 2024 season led to Alex Marquez’s breakthrough MotoGP win
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
4h ago
MotoGP legend Casey Stoner talks about his love for F1 and admiration for racing drivers
Casey Stoner with Charles Leclerc
NASCAR News
4h ago
Austin Cindric responds to Joey Logano’s expletive-laden rant in NASCAR Talladega race
Race finish
NASCAR News
5h ago
NASCAR explains why Ryan Preece and Joey Logano were disqualified from Talladega
Race start
F1 News
5h ago
Claim that McLaren will “favour one of their drivers” in 2025 F1 season
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri