Sprint race results from the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 6 of 22.
|2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|19m 49.022s
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.530s
|3
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+2.164s
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.840s
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+5.285s
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+7.939s
|7
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+8.367s
|8
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+8.930s
|9
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+9.858s
|10
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+11.599s
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+12.238s
|12
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+12.458s
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+12.540s
|14
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+13.610s
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+13.752s
|16
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+15.381s
|17
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+15.904s
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+27.507s
|19
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+28.342s
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+44.807s
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|DNF
* Rookie
Marc Marquez overcomes early opposition from pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo to extend his perfect Sprint victory streak to six at the French MotoGP.
Starting from his first back-to-back poles since 2021, Quartararo momentarily lost the advantage when the lights went out but swept back under a wide Marquez into the Dunlop chicane.
The Monster Yamaha rider continued to hold off the factory Ducati until the eight time world champion until Marquez poked his GP25 ahead at the Dunlop Chicane on lap 7 of 13.
Quartararo instantly retaliated but Marquez attacked again at Turn 8, then pulled clear, leaving the Frenchman to fend off the Gresini machines of younger brother Alex and rookie Fermin Aldeguer.
Alex took over second place not long after, with Aldeguer immediately on Quartararo’s back wheel.
The pair battled back and forth with 4 laps to go, before the Spaniard firmly forced Quartararo to yield and rode to a first-ever MotoGP top three. Aldeguer later dropped his bike after clipping the back of Marc Marquez's machine while waving to the fans!
Behind the lead group, Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales duelled over top KTM honours for much of the race, the RC16 riders closing on the fading Quartararo in the final laps.
But there was last-lap drama when Acosta crashed at Turn 13.
Johann Zarco finished his home Sprint in sixth, as the top Honda.
After a strong start, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi plummeted down the order.
Francesco Bagnaia’s perfect finishing record ended in an early fall from fourth place at the Dunlop chicane.
Although he has lost the title lead to his brother once again, Alex Marquez is now the only rider to have scored points in all twelve races this year.
Brad Binder joined Bagnaia on the DNF list.
All riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyres.
The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.
Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.
Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.
Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.
After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.
An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.
However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.