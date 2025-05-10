2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 6 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)19m 49.022s
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.530s
3Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+2.164s
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.840s
5Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+5.285s
6Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+7.939s
7Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+8.367s
8Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+8.930s
9Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+9.858s
10Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+11.599s
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+12.238s
12Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+12.458s
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+12.540s
14Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+13.610s
15Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+13.752s
16Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+15.381s
17Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+15.904s
18Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+27.507s
19Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+28.342s
20Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+44.807s
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez overcomes early opposition from pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo to extend his perfect Sprint victory streak to six at the French MotoGP.

Starting from his first back-to-back poles since 2021, Quartararo momentarily lost the advantage when the lights went out but swept back under a wide Marquez into the Dunlop chicane.

The Monster Yamaha rider continued to hold off the factory Ducati until the eight time world champion until Marquez poked his GP25 ahead at the Dunlop Chicane on lap 7 of 13.

Quartararo instantly retaliated but Marquez attacked again at Turn 8, then pulled clear, leaving the Frenchman to fend off the Gresini machines of younger brother Alex and rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

Alex took over second place not long after, with Aldeguer immediately on Quartararo’s back wheel.

The pair battled back and forth with 4 laps to go, before the Spaniard firmly forced Quartararo to yield and rode to a first-ever MotoGP top three. Aldeguer later dropped his bike after clipping the back of Marc Marquez's machine while waving to the fans!

Behind the lead group, Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales duelled over top KTM honours for much of the race, the RC16 riders closing on the fading Quartararo in the final laps.

But there was last-lap drama when Acosta crashed at Turn 13.

Johann Zarco finished his home Sprint in sixth, as the top Honda.

After a strong start, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi plummeted down the order.

Francesco Bagnaia’s perfect finishing record ended in an early fall from fourth place at the Dunlop chicane.

Although he has lost the title lead to his brother once again, Alex Marquez is now the only rider to have scored points in all twelve races this year.

Brad Binder joined Bagnaia on the DNF list.

All riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyres.

The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.

However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

