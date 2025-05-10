2025 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 19m 49.022s 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.530s 3 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +2.164s 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.840s 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +5.285s 6 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +7.939s 7 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +8.367s 8 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +8.930s 9 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +9.858s 10 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +11.599s 11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +12.238s 12 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +12.458s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +12.540s 14 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +13.610s 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +13.752s 16 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +15.381s 17 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +15.904s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +27.507s 19 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +28.342s 20 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +44.807s Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez overcomes early opposition from pole qualifier Fabio Quartararo to extend his perfect Sprint victory streak to six at the French MotoGP.

Starting from his first back-to-back poles since 2021, Quartararo momentarily lost the advantage when the lights went out but swept back under a wide Marquez into the Dunlop chicane.

The Monster Yamaha rider continued to hold off the factory Ducati until the eight time world champion until Marquez poked his GP25 ahead at the Dunlop Chicane on lap 7 of 13.

Quartararo instantly retaliated but Marquez attacked again at Turn 8, then pulled clear, leaving the Frenchman to fend off the Gresini machines of younger brother Alex and rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

Alex took over second place not long after, with Aldeguer immediately on Quartararo’s back wheel.

The pair battled back and forth with 4 laps to go, before the Spaniard firmly forced Quartararo to yield and rode to a first-ever MotoGP top three. Aldeguer later dropped his bike after clipping the back of Marc Marquez's machine while waving to the fans!

Behind the lead group, Pedro Acosta and Maverick Vinales duelled over top KTM honours for much of the race, the RC16 riders closing on the fading Quartararo in the final laps.

But there was last-lap drama when Acosta crashed at Turn 13.

Johann Zarco finished his home Sprint in sixth, as the top Honda.

After a strong start, Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi plummeted down the order.

Francesco Bagnaia’s perfect finishing record ended in an early fall from fourth place at the Dunlop chicane.

Although he has lost the title lead to his brother once again, Alex Marquez is now the only rider to have scored points in all twelve races this year.

Brad Binder joined Bagnaia on the DNF list.

All riders chose the hard front and soft rear tyres.

The Yamaha riders have the new engine plus some chassis parts used at the Jerez test available this weekend.

Pedro Acosta and Somkiat Chantra underwent arm pump surgery following Jerez. Acosta is riding this weekend, but rookie Chantra is still recovering.

Pramac’s Miguel Oliveira is returning to MotoGP action after missing the last three rounds due to a shoulder injury in Argentina.

Injure reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Takaaki Nakagami is making his Honda wild-card debut, after retiring from full time competition at the end of last season.

After equalling Honda’s all-time record of 22 GP wins in a row, Ducati can set a record if a Desmosedici wins Sunday’s French Grand Prix.

An official MotoGP attendance record of 297,471 weekend fans was set at Le Mans last year.

However, weather forecasts warn of possible rain on Sunday.