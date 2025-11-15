Marco Bezzecchi secures third place in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, behind Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, despite slipping from pole to fifth place in Saturday's Valencia Sprint race.

Third overall matches Bezzecchi's 2023 world championship finish with VR46, but it is the best-ever premier-class position for an Aprilia rider.

The race was won by Alex Marquez ahead of KTM's Pedro Acosta who has taken fourth place from Ducati Lenovo's Francesco Bagnaia heading into Sunday's season finale.

Fabio di Giannantonio, third on Saturday, holds a 15-point advantage over VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli in the battle for sixth...

Valencia Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 545 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 457 (-88) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 328 (-217) 4 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 294 (-251) 5 ˅1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 288 (-257) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 246 (-299) 7 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 231 (-314) 8 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 203 (-342) 9 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 201 (-344) 10 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 152 (-393) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 147 (-398) 12 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 144 (-401) 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 133 (-412) 14 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 106 (-439) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 93 (-452) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 89 (-456) 17 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-473) 18 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 72 (-473) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 66 (-479) 20 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 38 (-507) 21 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 34 (-511) 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 29 (-516) 23 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN Honda Test Rider (RC213V) 10 (-535) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-537) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 8 (-537) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 7 (-538) 27 = Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1 (-544)

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

