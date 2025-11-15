Valencia Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Valencia Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Valencia Sprint race at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi secures third place in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, behind Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, despite slipping from pole to fifth place in Saturday's Valencia Sprint race.

Third overall matches Bezzecchi's 2023 world championship finish with VR46, but it is the best-ever premier-class position for an Aprilia rider.

The race was won by Alex Marquez ahead of KTM's Pedro Acosta who has taken fourth place from Ducati Lenovo's Francesco Bagnaia heading into Sunday's season finale.

Fabio di Giannantonio, third on Saturday, holds a 15-point advantage over VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli in the battle for sixth...

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)545 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)457(-88)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)328(-217)
4^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)294(-251)
5˅1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)288(-257)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)246(-299)
7=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)231(-314)
8=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*203(-342)
9=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)201(-344)
10=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)152(-393)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)147(-398)
12=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)144(-401)
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)133(-412)
14=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)106(-439)
15=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)93(-452)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*89(-456)
17=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-473)
18=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)72(-473)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)66(-479)
20=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)38(-507)
21=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)34(-511)
22=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)29(-516)
23=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHonda Test Rider (RC213V)10(-535)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-537)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)8(-537)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*7(-538)
27=Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1(-544)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

 

Valencia Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
