Valencia Sprint: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Valencia Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Valencia Sprint race at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.
Marco Bezzecchi secures third place in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, behind Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, despite slipping from pole to fifth place in Saturday's Valencia Sprint race.
Third overall matches Bezzecchi's 2023 world championship finish with VR46, but it is the best-ever premier-class position for an Aprilia rider.
The race was won by Alex Marquez ahead of KTM's Pedro Acosta who has taken fourth place from Ducati Lenovo's Francesco Bagnaia heading into Sunday's season finale.
Fabio di Giannantonio, third on Saturday, holds a 15-point advantage over VR46 team-mate Franco Morbidelli in the battle for sixth...
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|545
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|457
|(-88)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|328
|(-217)
|4
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|294
|(-251)
|5
|˅1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|288
|(-257)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|246
|(-299)
|7
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|231
|(-314)
|8
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|203
|(-342)
|9
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|201
|(-344)
|10
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|152
|(-393)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|147
|(-398)
|12
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|144
|(-401)
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|133
|(-412)
|14
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|106
|(-439)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|93
|(-452)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|89
|(-456)
|17
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-473)
|18
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|72
|(-473)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|66
|(-479)
|20
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|38
|(-507)
|21
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|34
|(-511)
|22
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|29
|(-516)
|23
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|10
|(-535)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-537)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|8
|(-537)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|7
|(-538)
|27
|=
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1
|(-544)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie