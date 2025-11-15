2025 Valencia MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the 2025 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.
Alex Marquez dominates the Valencia MotoGP Sprint race for victory ahead of Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio.
The overcast and relatively cool conditions saw several riders - led by pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi and fourth on the grid Raul Fernandez - move away from the hard front tyre to the soft.
Bezzecchi was then outbraked by Alex Marquez into turn 1, with the Gresini Ducati rider leading until the chequered flag.
Meanwhile, Bezzecchi was shuffled to sixth on the opening lap, as Pedro Acosta settled into second. The KTM rider couldn’t match Marquez's pace but kept safely clear of a Fernandez-Fabio di Giannantonio battle for third.
The pair swapped places several times before the VR46 rider secured the rostrum position.
Jack Miller was ordered to surrender three places, from ninth, after a clash with Fermin Aldeguer. However, Miller didn’t appear to see the penalty and was later handed a long-lap.
Joan Mir gestured an apology after taking out team-mate Luca Marini on lap 2, with the incident under investigation by the Stewards.
Jorge Martin ran wide behind Johann Zarco and then brought his bike home in last place during his first race since Motegi.
Bezzecchi 3rd in the world championship
While Marc and Alex Marquez were already confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Bezzecchi has now officially secured third, despite the disappointing Sprint.
Acosta is six points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia (13th in the Sprint) for fourth overall heading into Sunday's grand prix.
Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).
The Mir-Marini incident, combined with tenth for LCR’s Johann Zarco, means Honda heads into Sunday’s grand prix still nine points short of that mark.
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|19m 37.49s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.149s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+2.637s
|4
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+3.519s
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+3.727s
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+6.349s
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+7.102s
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+7.352s
|9
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+7.685s
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+9.346s
|11
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+10.067s
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+11.148s
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+11.911s
|14
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+11.957s
|15
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+14.264s
|16
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+14.951s
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+15.597s
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+16.699s
|19
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+16.885s
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+18.846s
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+23.028s
|22
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+23.655s
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season.
The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.
Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.
Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.
Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.
Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.
An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.