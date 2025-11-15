2025 Valencia MotoGP - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the 2025 Valencia MotoGP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, round 22 of 22.

Alex Marquez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

Alex Marquez dominates the Valencia MotoGP Sprint race for victory ahead of Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio.

The overcast and relatively cool conditions saw several riders - led by pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi and fourth on the grid Raul Fernandez - move away from the hard front tyre to the soft.

Bezzecchi was then outbraked by Alex Marquez into turn 1, with the Gresini Ducati rider leading until the chequered flag.

Meanwhile, Bezzecchi was shuffled to sixth on the opening lap, as Pedro Acosta settled into second. The KTM rider couldn’t match Marquez's pace but kept safely clear of a Fernandez-Fabio di Giannantonio battle for third.

The pair swapped places several times before the VR46 rider secured the rostrum position.

Jack Miller was ordered to surrender three places, from ninth, after a clash with Fermin Aldeguer. However, Miller didn’t appear to see the penalty and was later handed a long-lap.

Joan Mir gestured an apology after taking out team-mate Luca Marini on lap 2, with the incident under investigation by the Stewards.

Jorge Martin ran wide behind Johann Zarco and then brought his bike home in last place during his first race since Motegi.

Bezzecchi 3rd in the world championship

While Marc and Alex Marquez were already confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Bezzecchi has now officially secured third, despite the disappointing Sprint.

Acosta is six points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia (13th in the Sprint) for fourth overall heading into Sunday's grand prix.

Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).

The Mir-Marini incident, combined with tenth for LCR’s Johann Zarco, means Honda heads into Sunday’s grand prix still nine points short of that mark. 

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)19m 37.49s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.149s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+2.637s
4Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+3.519s
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+3.727s
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+6.349s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+7.102s
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+7.352s
9Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+7.685s
10Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+9.346s
11Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+10.067s
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+11.148s
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+11.911s
14Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+11.957s
15Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+14.264s
16Nicolo BulegaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+14.951s
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+15.597s
18Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+16.699s
19Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Test Team (RC213V)+16.885s
20Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+18.846s
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+23.028s
22Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+23.655s
 Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF
 Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)DNF

* Rookie

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season. 

The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.

Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Valencia MotoGP penalty will make race “easier” for Jorge Martin
4m ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards issue crash verdict on Joan Mir after Valencia sprint tangle
45m ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta only had ‘big balls strategy’ for Valencia MotoGP sprint
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: ‘Nobody will overtake if I’m penalised’ for Honda MotoGP team-mate clash
1h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Sprint reaction LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
Valencia Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Alex Marquez beats Pedro Acosta in sprint finale
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Valencia MotoGP - Sprint Race Results
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Moto2 Results
2025 Valencia Moto2 - Qualifying Results
2h ago
Daniel Holgado, 2025, Moto2, Valencia GP, Pole Position, with Alex Escrig
F1 News
Brutal Oscar Piastri has “no speed” verdict from former F1 winner
2h ago
Piastri is struggling for form