Alex Marquez dominates the Valencia MotoGP Sprint race for victory ahead of Pedro Acosta and Fabio di Giannantonio.

The overcast and relatively cool conditions saw several riders - led by pole qualifier Marco Bezzecchi and fourth on the grid Raul Fernandez - move away from the hard front tyre to the soft.

Bezzecchi was then outbraked by Alex Marquez into turn 1, with the Gresini Ducati rider leading until the chequered flag.

Meanwhile, Bezzecchi was shuffled to sixth on the opening lap, as Pedro Acosta settled into second. The KTM rider couldn’t match Marquez's pace but kept safely clear of a Fernandez-Fabio di Giannantonio battle for third.

The pair swapped places several times before the VR46 rider secured the rostrum position.

Jack Miller was ordered to surrender three places, from ninth, after a clash with Fermin Aldeguer. However, Miller didn’t appear to see the penalty and was later handed a long-lap.

Joan Mir gestured an apology after taking out team-mate Luca Marini on lap 2, with the incident under investigation by the Stewards.

Jorge Martin ran wide behind Johann Zarco and then brought his bike home in last place during his first race since Motegi.

Bezzecchi 3rd in the world championship

While Marc and Alex Marquez were already confirmed as first and second in the world championship standings, Bezzecchi has now officially secured third, despite the disappointing Sprint.

Acosta is six points ahead of Francesco Bagnaia (13th in the Sprint) for fourth overall heading into Sunday's grand prix.

Honda will move up to C concession ranking, alongside Aprilia and KTM, if it finishes the season with at least 35% of the maximum constructors’ points total (285 points).

The Mir-Marini incident, combined with tenth for LCR’s Johann Zarco, means Honda heads into Sunday’s grand prix still nine points short of that mark.

2025 Valencia MotoGP - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 19m 37.49s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.149s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.637s 4 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +3.519s 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +3.727s 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +6.349s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +7.102s 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +7.352s 9 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +7.685s 10 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +9.346s 11 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +10.067s 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +11.148s 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +11.911s 14 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +11.957s 15 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +14.264s 16 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +14.951s 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +15.597s 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +16.699s 19 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Test Team (RC213V) +16.885s 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +18.846s 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +23.028s 22 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +23.655s Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin is returning from his collarbone fracture in Japan to take part in only his eighth grand prix of an injury-ruined season.

The Aprilia rider will serve a double long-lap penalty on Sunday for causing the Motegi Sprint accident with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Tech3 KTM’s Maverick Vinales is making his latest comeback from mid-season shoulder surgery after missing the last four rounds.

Raul Fernandez is also returning to action after a partial shoulder dislocation last Friday at Portimao. Aleix Espargaro is competing as a wild-card for Honda.

Double WorldSBK title runner-up Nicolo Bulega is riding in his second MotoGP event in place of injured world champion Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team.

Augusto Fernandez is making his third wild-card appearance with Yamaha’s V4 prototype this weekend. The V4 has a new chassis for Valencia, but the engine is the same as Sepang.

An official post-race test, where rookies Toprak Razgatlioglu and Diogo Moreira will ride alongside their 2026 rivals, takes place on Tuesday.