Kyle Busch Facing Challenging Daytona 500 After Crashing in Duel Race

Speedweeks has not started off the way the Kyle Busch wanted. The veteran driver, in his first season with Richard Childress Racing, had his time disallowed in qualifying last night when he went below the double-yellow line. Tonight, he was leading his Duel race with 20 laps to go when he was spun on the backstretch by Daniel Suarez.

The crash destroyed Busch’s Chevrolet, which be believed was a Daytona 500-winning car. "I don’t know why Suarez pushed me. We were single file and there was no pressure from the outside. Something happened. He gave a push for three straight laps and finally he hit and unloaded the left rear and spun sideways. It is what it is."

Instead of possibly winning the race and starting Sunday’s race from Row 2, Kyle will line up in the back. He will officially start in 36th position, but in a car that is going to need some serious repair work.

Kyle has the unfortunate distinction of being the driver that has led the most laps (324) in the Daytona 500 without ever winning the race. The supremely talented driver has done seemingly everything in his Cup career, but this is the one box he has not yet been able to check.

"The Daytona 500 is the one that has eluded me, and many others for that matter. I would certainly like to think I could get that race checked off my list before it’s all said and done."

Busch will make his 18th start in the Great American Race on Sunday. After a sensational 15 years at Joe Gibbs Racing that included 56 Cup wins and two championships, it was time for him to move on. The opportunity opened up at RCR, with Tyler Reddick already announcing his future plans.

The comparisons to the late Dale Earnhardt are nothing new for Busch. He has been labeled as the villain for the majority of his racing career, and he thrives on that. Kyle has done a masterful job of turning that negativity and hate into motivation to fuel him to all of his success.

It was 25 years ago that Earnhardt found himself in a similar situation that Busch is facing. After so much success in every other race at Daytona, Dale just could never find victory lane in the one that mattered most. Finally, in 1998, he and the RCR team got the monkey off of their back in what is still one of the most popular wins in NASCAR history.

Busch understands the pressure he is already facing just being with a new team. He knows that the tension and anxiety will continue to mount until he finally wins the Daytona 500. Like Dale, Kyle has come close on several occasions throughout his career. He has finished 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 6th in this race, but fate always seems to intervene.

"It’s the last trophy to check off the box. I’ve certainly been close a few times and have been way far away at other times. I feel like the superspeedway thing has not been my knack over the last few years for whatever reason. I’ve been trying to learn and watch film and getting better at it."

Even if he finishes his career without a Daytona 500 victory, Kyle's legacy has already been cemented. His Hall of Fame resume is already worthy, despite not having the 500 on it. Yes, some of the biggest names in the sport have won this iconic event, but there are many still that never did.

Champions like Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr, Rusty Wallace, Terry and Bobby Labonte, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott have never won the Harley J. Earl Trophy.

Despite tonight’s setback, Kyle is hoping for a little déjà vu on Sunday, with Childress back in victory lane at Daytona. That day back in 1998 will never be matched. There won’t be the same celebratory fanfare from drivers and teams on pit lane. The fans in the stands won’t rejoice and celebrate his success.

Kyle doesn’t care about any of that though. He wants to win for himself, his family, and his new team. He decided to make the move to RCR with the confidence that he could return to victory lane on Sundays. He just hopes that it starts with this Sunday.