Joey Logano, Aric Almirola Win Duel Races at Daytona

2023 Daytona 500 - Starting Lineup Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 4 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 10 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 11 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 12 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 14 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 15 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 16 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 20 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 21 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 23 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 24 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 26 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 32 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 Conor Daly The Money Team Racing Chevrolet 35 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 36 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 37 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing Ford 39 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 40 Travis Pastrana 23XI Racing Toyota

The starting lineup for the 65th Daytona 500 on Sunday is set. The two 60-lap Duel races tonight determined the starting positions, and which two drivers failed to make the race. The first race was quite tame, with all of the drama taking place in the second Duel.

Logano won the first Duel race with the help of his teammate Ryan Blaney. It was Blaney that pushed teammate Austin Cindric to the win in the Daytona 500 last year. This is the third career Duel win for Logano, the reigning series champion. Christopher Bell came up just inches short in his Toyota, finishing in 2nd. Blaney, Chris Buescher, and Michael McDowell completed the top five in the first race.

Zane Smith raced his way into the Daytona 500 field with an 8th place finish, ahead of the other two open cars of Jimmie Johnson (already locked in) and Chandler Smith. It is the end of the road for Chandler in the third Kaulig Racing entry. He fell behind after speeding on pit lane during his stop.

Aric Almirola won the second Duel race, which is the second of his career and fourth for Stewart Haas Racing. The final lap nearly saw a bunch of cars get destroyed after Kyle Larson got David Gilliland sideways in the middle of the turn. Cindric, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, and Corey LaJoie completed the top five.

Kyle Busch was leading the race with 20 laps to go when Daniel Suarez spun him on the backstretch, sending him hard into the outside wall. It was a brutal blow for Busch and the Richard Childress Racing team, who felt they had a car capable of winning on Sunday. This will be Kyle's 18th attempt at winning the Great American Race.

Despite not being able to qualify yesterday, and mechanical issues at the start of the Duel, Conor Daly was able to claim the last starting spot in the 40-car field. Austin Hill and Travis Pastrana were caught up in the crash and unable to finish the race. Daly will be the 62nd driver in history to race in both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.

With qualifying and Duel races complete, teams and drivers will finally be able to practice for the Daytona 500. Friday practice begins at 5:30 PM ET with final practice scheduled for 10:30 on Saturday morning. That will be the last on-track activity for the Cup drivers until the 65th running of the Great American Race at 2:30 on Sunday.