NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports Driver Alex Bowman Earns Third Daytona 500 Pole

16 Feb 2023
Daytona 500 - Full Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying for the 65th running of the Daytona 500

2023 Daytona 500 - Qualifying Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
5Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
6Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord
7Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
8Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
9Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
10Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
11Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
12Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
13Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
14Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
16Ryan PreeceStewart Haas RacingFord
17Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
18Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
19Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
20Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
21Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
22Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
23Jimmie JohnsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
24Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
25Travis Pastrana23XI RacingToyota
26Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
27Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
28Noah GragsonLegacy Motor ClubChevrolet
29Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
30AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
31Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
32Austin HillBeard MotorsportsChevrolet
33Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
35Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
36BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
37Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
38Riley HerbstRick Ware RacingFord
39Ty DillonSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
40Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
41Chandler SmithKaulig RacingChevrolet
42Conor DalyTMT RacingChevrolet

When it comes to qualifying for the Daytona 500, Hendrick Motorsports clearly has the place figured out. The powerhouse organization earned their eighth pole in the last nine tries for the Great American Race, with Alex Bowman collecting his third Daytona 500 pole. This is the sixth consecutive front row start for Bowman, which is now the all-time record.

Chevrolet has earned the Daytona 500 pole for the 11th consecutive year. They have started from pole position in 15 of the last 16 Daytona 500 races, but that doesn't always translate to wins. The pole sitter has not won the Daytona 500 since 2000, with Dale Jarrett.

Rick Hendrick's team not only locked out the front row, but they took the top three spots in qualifying. Kyle Larson joins Bowman on the front row with William Byron just missing out on the fun. Only Bowman and Larson have their starting spots locked in for Sunday, as the rest of the field will be set after tomorrow's Duel races.

Two of the non-chartered "open" teams locked themselves into the Daytona 500 field for Sunday's race. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson returns to the Great American Race in his No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet, as he will aim for his third Daytona 500 victory. Travis Pastrana was the other driver that secured his spot, and he will be making his first career Cup start on Sunday for 23XI Racing in the No. 67 Toyota.

Two spots remain in the 40-car field, and those will be determined tomorrow in the Duel races. Two drivers in each race will battle for the spot, with the lower-finishing driver being eliminated from the race. Zane Smith and Chandler Smith will fight for it in the first Duel, while Austin Hill and Conor Daly will battle each other for the final spot in the second Duel race.

Previous Daytona 500 winners

2022  – Austin Cindric

2021  – Michael McDowell

2020  – Denny Hamlin

2019  – Denny Hamlin

2018  – Austin Dillon

2017  – Kurt Busch

2016  – Denny Hamlin

2015  – Joey Logano

2014  – Dale Earnhardt Jr

2013  – Jimmie Johnson

2012  – Matt Kenseth

2011  – Trevor Bayne

2010  – Jamie McMurray

2009  – Matt Kenseth

2008  – Ryan Newman

2007  – Kevin Harvick

2006  – Jimmie Johnson

2005  – Jeff Gordon

2004  – Dale Earnhardt Jr

2003  – Michael Waltrip

2002  – Ward Burton

2001  – Michael Waltrip

2000  – Dale Jarrett

1999  – Jeff Gordon

1998  – Dale Earnhardt

1997  – Jeff Gordon

1996  – Dale Jarrett

1995  – Sterling Marlin

1994  – Sterling Marlin

1993  – Dale Jarrett

1992  – Davey Allison

1991  – Ernie Irvan

1990  – Derrike Cope

1989  – Darrell Waltrip

1988  – Bobby Allison

1987  – Bill Elliott

1986  – Geoffrey Bodine

1985  – Bill Elliott

1984  – Cale Yarborough

1983  – Cale Yarborough

1982  – Bobby Allison

1981  – Richard Petty

1980  – Buddy Baker

1979  – Richard Petty

1978  – Bobby Allison

1977  – Cale Yarborough

1976  – David Pearson

1975  – Benny Parsons

1974  – Richard Petty

1973  – Richard Petty

1972  – AJ Foyt

1971  – Richard Petty

1970  – Pete Hamilton

1969  – LeeRoy Yarbrough

1968  – Cale Yarborough

1967  – Mario Andretti

1966  – Richard Petty

1965  – Fred Lorenzen

1964  – Richard Petty

1963  – Tiny Lund

1962  – Fireball Roberts

1961  – Marvin Panch

1960  – Junior Johnson

1959  – Lee Petty

 