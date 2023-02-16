Daytona 500 - Full Qualifying Results

NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports Driver Alex Bowman Earns Third Daytona 500 Pole
Full results from qualifying for the 65th running of the Daytona 500
|2023 Daytona 500 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|6
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|9
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|10
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|13
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|14
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|18
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|22
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|24
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|25
|Travis Pastrana
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|26
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|27
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|28
|Noah Gragson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Chevrolet
|29
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|30
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Austin Hill
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|35
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|36
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|37
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|38
|Riley Herbst
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|39
|Ty Dillon
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|40
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|41
|Chandler Smith
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|42
|Conor Daly
|TMT Racing
|Chevrolet
When it comes to qualifying for the Daytona 500, Hendrick Motorsports clearly has the place figured out. The powerhouse organization earned their eighth pole in the last nine tries for the Great American Race, with Alex Bowman collecting his third Daytona 500 pole. This is the sixth consecutive front row start for Bowman, which is now the all-time record.
Chevrolet has earned the Daytona 500 pole for the 11th consecutive year. They have started from pole position in 15 of the last 16 Daytona 500 races, but that doesn't always translate to wins. The pole sitter has not won the Daytona 500 since 2000, with Dale Jarrett.
Rick Hendrick's team not only locked out the front row, but they took the top three spots in qualifying. Kyle Larson joins Bowman on the front row with William Byron just missing out on the fun. Only Bowman and Larson have their starting spots locked in for Sunday, as the rest of the field will be set after tomorrow's Duel races.
Two of the non-chartered "open" teams locked themselves into the Daytona 500 field for Sunday's race. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson returns to the Great American Race in his No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet, as he will aim for his third Daytona 500 victory. Travis Pastrana was the other driver that secured his spot, and he will be making his first career Cup start on Sunday for 23XI Racing in the No. 67 Toyota.
Two spots remain in the 40-car field, and those will be determined tomorrow in the Duel races. Two drivers in each race will battle for the spot, with the lower-finishing driver being eliminated from the race. Zane Smith and Chandler Smith will fight for it in the first Duel, while Austin Hill and Conor Daly will battle each other for the final spot in the second Duel race.
Previous Daytona 500 winners
2022 – Austin Cindric
2021 – Michael McDowell
2020 – Denny Hamlin
2019 – Denny Hamlin
2018 – Austin Dillon
2017 – Kurt Busch
2016 – Denny Hamlin
2015 – Joey Logano
2014 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
2013 – Jimmie Johnson
2012 – Matt Kenseth
2011 – Trevor Bayne
2010 – Jamie McMurray
2009 – Matt Kenseth
2008 – Ryan Newman
2007 – Kevin Harvick
2006 – Jimmie Johnson
2005 – Jeff Gordon
2004 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
2003 – Michael Waltrip
2002 – Ward Burton
2001 – Michael Waltrip
2000 – Dale Jarrett
1999 – Jeff Gordon
1998 – Dale Earnhardt
1997 – Jeff Gordon
1996 – Dale Jarrett
1995 – Sterling Marlin
1994 – Sterling Marlin
1993 – Dale Jarrett
1992 – Davey Allison
1991 – Ernie Irvan
1990 – Derrike Cope
1989 – Darrell Waltrip
1988 – Bobby Allison
1987 – Bill Elliott
1986 – Geoffrey Bodine
1985 – Bill Elliott
1984 – Cale Yarborough
1983 – Cale Yarborough
1982 – Bobby Allison
1981 – Richard Petty
1980 – Buddy Baker
1979 – Richard Petty
1978 – Bobby Allison
1977 – Cale Yarborough
1976 – David Pearson
1975 – Benny Parsons
1974 – Richard Petty
1973 – Richard Petty
1972 – AJ Foyt
1971 – Richard Petty
1970 – Pete Hamilton
1969 – LeeRoy Yarbrough
1968 – Cale Yarborough
1967 – Mario Andretti
1966 – Richard Petty
1965 – Fred Lorenzen
1964 – Richard Petty
1963 – Tiny Lund
1962 – Fireball Roberts
1961 – Marvin Panch
1960 – Junior Johnson
1959 – Lee Petty