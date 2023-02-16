Daytona 500 - Full Qualifying Results

2023 Daytona 500 - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 6 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 8 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 9 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 10 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 14 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 16 Ryan Preece Stewart Haas Racing Ford 17 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 18 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 19 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 21 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 22 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 24 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 25 Travis Pastrana 23XI Racing Toyota 26 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 28 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet 29 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 30 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 Austin Hill Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 36 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 38 Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing Ford 39 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 40 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 41 Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 42 Conor Daly TMT Racing Chevrolet

When it comes to qualifying for the Daytona 500, Hendrick Motorsports clearly has the place figured out. The powerhouse organization earned their eighth pole in the last nine tries for the Great American Race, with Alex Bowman collecting his third Daytona 500 pole. This is the sixth consecutive front row start for Bowman, which is now the all-time record.

Chevrolet has earned the Daytona 500 pole for the 11th consecutive year. They have started from pole position in 15 of the last 16 Daytona 500 races, but that doesn't always translate to wins. The pole sitter has not won the Daytona 500 since 2000, with Dale Jarrett.

Rick Hendrick's team not only locked out the front row, but they took the top three spots in qualifying. Kyle Larson joins Bowman on the front row with William Byron just missing out on the fun. Only Bowman and Larson have their starting spots locked in for Sunday, as the rest of the field will be set after tomorrow's Duel races.

Two of the non-chartered "open" teams locked themselves into the Daytona 500 field for Sunday's race. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson returns to the Great American Race in his No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet, as he will aim for his third Daytona 500 victory. Travis Pastrana was the other driver that secured his spot, and he will be making his first career Cup start on Sunday for 23XI Racing in the No. 67 Toyota.

Two spots remain in the 40-car field, and those will be determined tomorrow in the Duel races. Two drivers in each race will battle for the spot, with the lower-finishing driver being eliminated from the race. Zane Smith and Chandler Smith will fight for it in the first Duel, while Austin Hill and Conor Daly will battle each other for the final spot in the second Duel race.

