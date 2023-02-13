Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana Headline 65th Daytona 500 Entry List

The official entry list for the 65th Daytona 500 has been released with 42 cars entered in the race. There were no major surprises on the list in terms of what has already been announced, but there are some high-profile names that will need to race their way into the big show on Sunday.

The 36 chartered teams are guaranteed to make the race, leaving four open spots for a handful of drivers to fight for. The Duel races on Thursday will set the field for the 500, with two spots up for grabs in each 60-lap race. Six drivers will be battling for those four spots, meaning two teams will not make the race.

Jimmie Johnson is the biggest name on the list of open cars. The seven-time Cup champion returns to the sport after spending the last two years racing in IndyCar. The 48-year old joins Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin as owner/drivers in the series after he joined the ownership group at Petty GMS - now known as Legacy Motor Club. Johnson will drive the No. 84 Chevrolet as he seeks his third Daytona 500 victory.

Another familiar name that fans will recognize is Travis Pastrana. The 11-time X-Games gold medalist has a long list of accomplishments in his professional career, but this will be his first attempt to compete in the Daytona 500. The 39-year old who ran the full Xfinity series season in 2013 will be driving a third entry for 23XI Racing in the No. 67 Toyota.

The Money Team is back at Daytona with their No. 50 Chevrolet, but with a different driver this time. Veteran IndyCar ace Conor Daly will be behind the wheel as he aims to make his first career Daytona 500 start. Daly ran on the Charlotte Roval with Floyd Mayweather’s team last year, and will do multiple races for them again this season.

Kaulig Racing plans to have three cars in the show next Sunday, as they will have Chandler Smith in the No. 13 Chevrolet. He joins the team's full-time duo of AJ Allmendinger and Daytona race winner Justin Haley in what he hopes will be his first career start in the Cup series.

Front Row Motorsports will also field a third car for the Great American Race. The team will have reigning Truck series champion Zane Smith in the No. 36 Ford Mustang. Smith will join drivers Todd Gilliland and 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell in the quest for his first career Cup start.

Beard Motorsports is back at Daytona and will have Austin Hill in their No. 62 Chevrolet. The non-chartered, single-car team will run six Cup races this year with last season's Xfinity series Rookie of the Year. Should they make the show, this would be the 12th start at Daytona for the team, and Hill's first in the Great American Race.

The action begins on Wednesday with front row qualifying, then the pressure ramps up on Thursday with the Duel races. The 65th Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 19.