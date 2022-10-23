NASCAR Playoffs: Where Drivers Stand After Homestead Dixie Vodka 400

Another opportunity for a playoff driver to punch their ticket into the championship race at Phoenix went up in smoke today, as Larson crushed the competition at Homestead. The Hendrick Motorsports driver winning means that the seven remaining eligible playoff drivers will be battling for three spots next weekend at Martinsville.

Joey Logano remains at the top of the standings, already locked into the Championship Four after winning the previous race. Next in line is Ross Chastain, who has quietly been running extremely well over the last few weeks. The Trackhouse Racing driver finished runner-up for the second consecutive week, and sits 19 points above the cutline in second place. If he can simply avoid disaster next weekend, he should be racing for a championship in Phoenix.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings (After Race 8 of 10) Pos Driver Team Manufacturer Points 1 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford - 2 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 19 3 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11 4 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 5 5 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -5 6 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford -18 7 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -33 8 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford -44

Chase Elliott qualified well, but things didn't go his way in the race today, finishing in 14th. The regular season champion has not looked the part in these playoffs, but he still maintains an 11-point advantage over the other five playoff drivers. He too can find his way into the finale if he can just get a decent result at Martinsville.

Things get interesting in the middle, with William Byron just 5 points above the cutline heading into the elimination race. On the flip side Denny Hamlin is 5 points below the cutline after a disappointing end to today’s race at Homestead.

Ryan Blaney is in a precarious spot after spinning following his final pit stop today. The Team Penske driver remains winless, and is 18 points below the cutline.

Christopher Bell is facing a tall task heading into next weekend. Although he finished 11th today, his DNF at Las Vegas really put him in a hole. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is 33 points below the cutline, and will need some good fortune if he is to compete for a championship two weeks from today.

If Bell has a hill to climb, Chase Briscoe is looking at Mt Everest. Briscoe had a disastrous day in Miami, unable to finish the race after making heavy contact with the wall. His 36th place finish bumped him to the bottom of the standings, 44 points below the cutline. He is facing a must-win scenario at Martinsville.