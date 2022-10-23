NASCAR 2022 Homestead Miami Dixie Vodka 400 – Full Race Results from Round 8 of The Playoffs

Chad Smith's picture
23 Oct 2022
NASCAR 2022 Homestead Dixie Vodka 400 – Full Race Results from Playoffs, Round 8

Full race results from the Homestead Miami Dixie Vodka 400, Round 8 of the 2022 Playoffs.

2022 Homestead Dixie Vodka 400 - Race Results
Pos Driver Team Manufacturer
1Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
2Ross ChastainTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
3AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
4Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
5Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
6Martin Truex JrJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
8Kevin HarvickStewart Haas RacingFord
9Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
10Daniel SuarezTrackHouse RacingChevrolet
11Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
13Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
14Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
15Ricky Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
16Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord
17Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
18Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
19Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
20Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord
21Aric AlmirolaStewart Haas RacingFord
22Ty Gibbs23XI RacingToyota
23Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
24Cole CusterStewart Haas RacingFord
25Noah GragsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
26Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
27John Hunter Nemechek23XI RacingToyota
28Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet
29Landon CassillSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
30Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet
31Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
32JJ YeleyRick Ware RacingFord
33BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsFord
34Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
35Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
36Chase BriscoeStewart Haas RacingFord

Kyle Larson dominated Sunday's race at Homestead Miami Speedway, leading 199 of the 267 laps on the way to victory. It was the third win of the season for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, the 19th of his career, and his first at this track. One week after the incident with Bubba Wallace at Las Vegas, Larson was able to celebrate with his team in victory lane.

For the second consecutive week, Ross Chastain earned a runner-up finish. He was once again just one spot away from clinching a spot in the Championship Four, but he has himself a comfortable 18-point cushion in the standings heading into the final cutoff race. With Larson winning today, it means that the seven eligible playoff drivers will battle for three remaining spots next weekend.

Chastain was the only playoff driver to finish inside the top-five today, and the only other playoff driver inside the top-ten was his buddy Denny Hamlin. It looked like Hamlin might notch his fourth Homestead victory today but he got into the wall late in the race, and was unable to get back to the front of the field.

AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, and Brad Keselowski all ran well today and earned top-five finishes. Martin Truex Jr was on target to score his first win of the season until a late caution forced everyone to pit. Coming onto pit lane as the race leader, he was spun by Larson and his shot to win was gone.

A number of playoff drivers had trouble today, most notably Chase Briscoe. The Stewart Haas Racing driver struggled all day until he finally lost control of his No. 14 Mustang. His 36th place finish leaves him in a must-win scenario next weekend at Martinsville. Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney will also likely need to win next Sunday to get to the championship race in Phoenix.

Previous Las Vegas winners

2021 - William Byron

2020 - Denny Hamlin

2019 - Kyle Busch

2018 - Joey Logano

2017 - Martin Truex Jr

2016 - Jimmie Johnson

2015 - Kyle Busch

2014 - Kevin Harvick

2013 - Denny Hamlin

2012 - Jeff Gordon

2011 - Tony Stewart

 