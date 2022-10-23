NASCAR 2022 Homestead Dixie Vodka 400 – Full Race Results from Playoffs, Round 8

2022 Homestead Dixie Vodka 400 - Race Results Pos Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 3 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 4 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 5 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 6 Martin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 9 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 14 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 16 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 18 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 19 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 20 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 22 Ty Gibbs 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 25 Noah Gragson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 27 John Hunter Nemechek 23XI Racing Toyota 28 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 30 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 32 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford 33 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 34 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 36 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson dominated Sunday's race at Homestead Miami Speedway, leading 199 of the 267 laps on the way to victory. It was the third win of the season for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, the 19th of his career, and his first at this track. One week after the incident with Bubba Wallace at Las Vegas, Larson was able to celebrate with his team in victory lane.

For the second consecutive week, Ross Chastain earned a runner-up finish. He was once again just one spot away from clinching a spot in the Championship Four, but he has himself a comfortable 18-point cushion in the standings heading into the final cutoff race. With Larson winning today, it means that the seven eligible playoff drivers will battle for three remaining spots next weekend.

Chastain was the only playoff driver to finish inside the top-five today, and the only other playoff driver inside the top-ten was his buddy Denny Hamlin. It looked like Hamlin might notch his fourth Homestead victory today but he got into the wall late in the race, and was unable to get back to the front of the field.

AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, and Brad Keselowski all ran well today and earned top-five finishes. Martin Truex Jr was on target to score his first win of the season until a late caution forced everyone to pit. Coming onto pit lane as the race leader, he was spun by Larson and his shot to win was gone.

A number of playoff drivers had trouble today, most notably Chase Briscoe. The Stewart Haas Racing driver struggled all day until he finally lost control of his No. 14 Mustang. His 36th place finish leaves him in a must-win scenario next weekend at Martinsville. Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney will also likely need to win next Sunday to get to the championship race in Phoenix.

