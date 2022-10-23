NASCAR 2022 Homestead Dixie Vodka 400 – Full Race Results from Playoffs, Round 8

NASCAR 2022 Homestead Miami Dixie Vodka 400 – Full Race Results from Round 8 of The Playoffs
Full race results from the Homestead Miami Dixie Vodka 400, Round 8 of the 2022 Playoffs.
|2022 Homestead Dixie Vodka 400 - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Ross Chastain
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|6
|Martin Truex Jr
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|8
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|9
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|13
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|14
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|17
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|18
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|20
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|21
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|24
|Cole Custer
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|25
|Noah Gragson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|28
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|30
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|32
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|33
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Ford
|34
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|36
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
Kyle Larson dominated Sunday's race at Homestead Miami Speedway, leading 199 of the 267 laps on the way to victory. It was the third win of the season for the Hendrick Motorsports driver, the 19th of his career, and his first at this track. One week after the incident with Bubba Wallace at Las Vegas, Larson was able to celebrate with his team in victory lane.
For the second consecutive week, Ross Chastain earned a runner-up finish. He was once again just one spot away from clinching a spot in the Championship Four, but he has himself a comfortable 18-point cushion in the standings heading into the final cutoff race. With Larson winning today, it means that the seven eligible playoff drivers will battle for three remaining spots next weekend.
Chastain was the only playoff driver to finish inside the top-five today, and the only other playoff driver inside the top-ten was his buddy Denny Hamlin. It looked like Hamlin might notch his fourth Homestead victory today but he got into the wall late in the race, and was unable to get back to the front of the field.
AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon, and Brad Keselowski all ran well today and earned top-five finishes. Martin Truex Jr was on target to score his first win of the season until a late caution forced everyone to pit. Coming onto pit lane as the race leader, he was spun by Larson and his shot to win was gone.
A number of playoff drivers had trouble today, most notably Chase Briscoe. The Stewart Haas Racing driver struggled all day until he finally lost control of his No. 14 Mustang. His 36th place finish leaves him in a must-win scenario next weekend at Martinsville. Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney will also likely need to win next Sunday to get to the championship race in Phoenix.
