2023 NASCAR Cup Series results: William Byron wins in Texas
Full race results from the NASCAR Cup Series in Texas, where William Byron ran out as the winner.
William Byron secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by winning at Texas Motor Speedway.
Byron passed leader Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain with six laps remaining.
The result was Rick Hendrick's 300th NASCAR win.
Kyle Larson, Byron's teammate, looked on course to take the win for himself but his four-second lead vanished as a result of the caution from JJ Yelley's car. Larson spun after the restart.
NASCAR Cup Series results: Texas
William Byron - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain - Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace - 23XI Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kevin Harvick - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski - RFK Racing Ford
Daniel Suárez - Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chase Elliott - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley - Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher - RFK Racing Ford
Michael McDowell - Front Row Motorsports Ford
Carson Hocevar - Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Aric Almirola - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Dillon - Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Harrison Burton - Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano - Team Penske Ford
BJ McLeod - Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Zane Smith - Front Row Motorsports Ford
Tyler Reddick -23XI Racing Toyota
Corey LaJoie - Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Cindric - Team Penske Ford
Ryan Blaney - Team Penske Ford
A.J. Allmendinger - Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones - Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Kyle Larson - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley - Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch - Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland - Rick Ware Racing Ford
36. Austin Dillon - Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup play-off standings
- William Byron – 3,036
- Martin Truex Jr. – 3,036
- Denny Hamlin – 3,032
- Kyle Larson – 3,023
- Chris Buescher – 3,021
- Kyle Busch – 3,019
- Christopher Bell – 3,016
- Tyler Reddick – 3,014
Cut off line
9. Ross Chastain – 3,011
11. Ryan Blaney – 3,008
12. Bubba Wallace – 3,000