2023 NASCAR Cup Series results: William Byron wins in Texas

William Byron secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by winning at Texas Motor Speedway.

Byron passed leader Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain with six laps remaining.

The result was Rick Hendrick's 300th NASCAR win.

Kyle Larson, Byron's teammate, looked on course to take the win for himself but his four-second lead vanished as a result of the caution from JJ Yelley's car. Larson spun after the restart.

NASCAR Cup Series results: Texas

William Byron - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ross Chastain - Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Bubba Wallace - 23XI Racing Toyota Christopher Bell - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Denny Hamlin - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kevin Harvick - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Brad Keselowski - RFK Racing Ford Daniel Suárez - Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Chase Briscoe - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Chase Elliott - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Alex Bowman - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Justin Haley - Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Chris Buescher - RFK Racing Ford Michael McDowell - Front Row Motorsports Ford Carson Hocevar - Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr. - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Aric Almirola - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Ty Dillon - Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Harrison Burton - Wood Brothers Racing Ford Joey Logano - Team Penske Ford BJ McLeod - Live Fast Motorsports Ford Ryan Preece - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Zane Smith - Front Row Motorsports Ford Tyler Reddick -23XI Racing Toyota Corey LaJoie - Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Austin Cindric - Team Penske Ford Ryan Blaney - Team Penske Ford A.J. Allmendinger - Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Erik Jones - Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet Kyle Larson - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet J.J. Yeley - Rick Ware Racing Ford Ty Gibbs - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Kyle Busch - Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Todd Gilliland - Rick Ware Racing Ford

36. Austin Dillon - Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup play-off standings

William Byron – 3,036 Martin Truex Jr. – 3,036 Denny Hamlin – 3,032 Kyle Larson – 3,023 Chris Buescher – 3,021 Kyle Busch – 3,019 Christopher Bell – 3,016 Tyler Reddick – 3,014

Cut off line

9. Ross Chastain – 3,011

10. Brad Keselowski – 3,011

11. Ryan Blaney – 3,008

12. Bubba Wallace – 3,000