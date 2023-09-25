2023 NASCAR Cup Series results: William Byron wins in Texas

25 Sep 2023
Full race results from the NASCAR Cup Series in Texas, where William Byron ran out as the winner.

William Byron secured his place in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by winning at Texas Motor Speedway.

Byron passed leader Bubba Wallace and Ross Chastain with six laps remaining.

The result was Rick Hendrick's 300th NASCAR win.

Kyle Larson, Byron's teammate, looked on course to take the win for himself but his four-second lead vanished as a result of the caution from JJ Yelley's car. Larson spun after the restart.

NASCAR Cup Series results: Texas

  1. William Byron - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Ross Chastain - Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  3. Bubba Wallace - 23XI Racing Toyota

  4. Christopher Bell  - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  5. Denny Hamlin  -  Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  6. Kevin Harvick - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  7. Brad Keselowski - RFK Racing Ford

  8. Daniel Suárez - Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  10. Chase Briscoe - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  11. Chase Elliott - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  12. Alex Bowman - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  13. Justin Haley - Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  14. Chris Buescher - RFK Racing Ford

  15. Michael McDowell - Front Row Motorsports Ford

  16. Carson Hocevar - Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  17. Martin Truex Jr. - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  18. Aric Almirola - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  19. Ty Dillon - Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  20. Harrison Burton - Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  21. Joey Logano - Team Penske Ford

  22. BJ McLeod - Live Fast Motorsports Ford

  23. Ryan Preece - Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  24. Zane Smith - Front Row Motorsports Ford

  25. Tyler Reddick -23XI Racing Toyota

  26. Corey LaJoie - Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  27. Austin Cindric - Team Penske Ford

  28. Ryan Blaney - Team Penske Ford

  29. A.J. Allmendinger - Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  30. Erik Jones - Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  31. Kyle Larson - Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  32. J.J. Yeley - Rick Ware Racing Ford

  33. Ty Gibbs - Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  34. Kyle Busch - Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  35. Todd Gilliland - Rick Ware Racing Ford

         36. Austin Dillon - Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup play-off standings

  1. William Byron – 3,036
  2. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,036
  3. Denny Hamlin – 3,032
  4. Kyle Larson – 3,023
  5. Chris Buescher – 3,021
  6. Kyle Busch – 3,019
  7. Christopher Bell – 3,016
  8. Tyler Reddick – 3,014

Cut off line

9. Ross Chastain – 3,011

10. Brad Keselowski  – 3,011

11. Ryan Blaney – 3,008

12. Bubba Wallace – 3,000