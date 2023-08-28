NASCAR Cup results: 2023 Daytona regular season finale

Chris Buescher Brad Keselowski Aric Almirola Chase Elliott Joey Logano Alex Bowman Kyle Busch William Byron Kevin Harvick Corey LaJoie Ty Dillon Bubba Wallace Michael McDowell Austin Hill Chandler Smith Christopher Bell Ross Chastain Erik Jones JJ Yeley Daniel Suarez Justin Haley Josh Berry BJ McLeod Martin Truex Jr. Tyler Reddick Denny Hamlin Kyle Larson Harrison Burton AJ Allmendinger Chase Briscoe Ryan Preece Todd Gilliland Austin Dillon Ricky Stenhouse Jr Ty Gibbs Ryan Blaney Austin Cindric Riley Herbst Brennan Poole

Buescher will enter the play-offs as the fourth seed and the most in-form driver after three wins in his past five races.

Bubba Wallace claimed the 16th and final play-off spot after finishing 12th in Daytona.

RFK Racing secured their first 1-2 finish since 2014.