NASCAR Cup results: 2023 Daytona regular season finale
Chris Buescher held off teammate Brad Keselowski by 0.098 seconds at the chequered flag to win the NASCAR Cup regular season finale at Daytona.
Chris Buescher
Brad Keselowski
Aric Almirola
Chase Elliott
Joey Logano
Alex Bowman
Kyle Busch
William Byron
Kevin Harvick
Corey LaJoie
Ty Dillon
Bubba Wallace
Michael McDowell
Austin Hill
Chandler Smith
Christopher Bell
Ross Chastain
Erik Jones
JJ Yeley
Daniel Suarez
Justin Haley
Josh Berry
BJ McLeod
Martin Truex Jr.
Tyler Reddick
Denny Hamlin
Kyle Larson
Harrison Burton
AJ Allmendinger
Chase Briscoe
Ryan Preece
Todd Gilliland
Austin Dillon
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Ty Gibbs
Ryan Blaney
Austin Cindric
Riley Herbst
Brennan Poole
Buescher will enter the play-offs as the fourth seed and the most in-form driver after three wins in his past five races.
Bubba Wallace claimed the 16th and final play-off spot after finishing 12th in Daytona.
RFK Racing secured their first 1-2 finish since 2014.