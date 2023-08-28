NASCAR Cup results: 2023 Daytona regular season finale

James Dielhenn's picture
28 Aug 2023
Chris Buescher held off teammate Brad Keselowski by 0.098 seconds at the chequered flag to win the NASCAR Cup regular season finale at Daytona.

  1. Chris Buescher

  2. Brad Keselowski

  3. Aric Almirola

  4. Chase Elliott

  5.  Joey Logano

  6.  Alex Bowman

  7. Kyle Busch

  8. William Byron

  9. Kevin Harvick

  10. Corey LaJoie

  11. Ty Dillon

  12. Bubba Wallace

  13. Michael McDowell

  14. Austin Hill

  15. Chandler Smith

  16. Christopher Bell

  17. Ross Chastain

  18. Erik Jones

  19. JJ Yeley

  20. Daniel Suarez

  21. Justin Haley

  22. Josh Berry

  23. BJ McLeod

  24. Martin Truex Jr.

  25. Tyler Reddick

  26. Denny Hamlin

  27. Kyle Larson

  28. Harrison Burton

  29. AJ Allmendinger

  30. Chase Briscoe

  31. Ryan Preece

  32. Todd Gilliland

  33. Austin Dillon

  34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr

  35. Ty Gibbs

  36. Ryan Blaney

  37. Austin Cindric

  38. Riley Herbst

  39. Brennan Poole

Buescher will enter the play-offs as the fourth seed and the most in-form driver after three wins in his past five races.

Bubba Wallace claimed the 16th and final play-off spot after finishing 12th in Daytona.

 RFK Racing secured their first 1-2 finish since 2014.