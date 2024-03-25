William Byron wins 'really difficult' EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

William Byron won his second race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

William Byron becomes the first driver to win two races this season after winning last night's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Byron won the first race of the season at the Daytona 500, but since then has only finished 17th, 10th, 18th and 35th.

After winning his second race of the year Byron spoke on the troubles he has had between Daytona and COTA:

“This sport is really hard it is so difficult to show up week in and week out and have fast cars. We have had a little bit of a rough stretch these last couple of weeks, but we put a lot of prep work in this week.”

“It is a lot of fun to win races, but it is really difficult, we are going to enjoy this one.”

Byron spoke highly of his Hendrick Motorsport team that was so influential in pit road to helping him get this win:

“When we are on, we are firing on all cylinders whether it is pit road, strategy, calls on top of the pit box for changes in the car. Thanks to everybody in the team, not enough people get credit.”

After his poor results since the Dayton 500 Byron had been slipping down the order. However, this win was massive for the 26-year-olds Championship hopes as he moved up four places in the standings to sixth overall after six races.

