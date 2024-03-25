2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA.

Ross Chastain
Ross Chastain
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, COTA)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota220 
2Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota215-5
3Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord211-9
4Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota206-14
5Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet205-15
6William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet183-37
7Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota183-37
8Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet182-38
9Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet173-47
10Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota171-49
11Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet165-55
12Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord153-67
13Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet150-70
14Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet148-72
15John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota144-76
16Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord134-86
17Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord131-89
18Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota129-91
19Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord119-101
20Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord119-101
21Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota106-114
22Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord100-120
23Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet99-121
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet98-122
25Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet95-125
26Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord81-139
27Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet79-141
28Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord77-143
29Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet77-143
30Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord74-146
31Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord73-147
32Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord65-155
33Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord65-155
34Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord59-161
35Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet59-161
36David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-203
37Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet11-209
38Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota9-211
39Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-212

Martin Truex Jr retains his lead in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series after finishing 10th place at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Kyle Larson was joint on points with Truex Jr heading into the event but has slipped back to fifth place after the 68-lap race around the Circuit of the Americas.

After winning his second race of the season William Byron has jumped up four places in the Championship. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner is now sixth in the Championship standings.

Ty Gibbs has jumped up into second place in the standings after finishing in third place and continuing his immense consistency this season.

Due to his second-place finish, Christopher Bell has moved up the table into seventh place.

Last week's winner, Denny Hamlin, continues his march up the standings as he gains an extra position moving himself up to fourth place.

Brad Keselowski finished in the top three last week moving himself up the Championship. However, after a poor race around the Circuit of the Americas, he has dropped back three places in the standings into 16th.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Joey Logano, was one of the biggest movers as he gained four positions in the Championship standings. The 33-year-old only finished 11th but has moved up four places in the Championship to put the #22 into 22nd spot in the standings.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
27 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton holds onto impressive F1 record after Max Verstappen DNF
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme…
F1
News
41 mins ago
Helmut Marko disagrees with Sergio Perez over Ferrari with “relatively easily” remark
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World…
NASCAR
News
47 mins ago
William Byron wins 'really difficult' EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
William Byron
William Byron
F1
News
57 mins ago
Christian Horner won’t rule out Red Bull ‘nemesis’ Carlos Sainz for F1 2025 seat
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
58 mins ago
Brad Binder after losing out to Pedro Acosta: ‘He was rolling, you can see how good he is’
Pedro
Pedro

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
1 hour ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Ross Chastain
Ross Chastain
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Andrea Iannone: Superpole Race ‘is like a boxing fight, it’s incredible’
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Yamaha to test in Portimao today - but weather threatens to scupper them
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff’s defence when asked if he’s still the right person to lead Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…