2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, COTA) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 220 2 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 215 -5 3 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 211 -9 4 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 206 -14 5 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 205 -15 6 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 183 -37 7 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 183 -37 8 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 182 -38 9 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 173 -47 10 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 171 -49 11 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 165 -55 12 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 153 -67 13 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 150 -70 14 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 148 -72 15 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 144 -76 16 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 134 -86 17 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 131 -89 18 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 129 -91 19 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 119 -101 20 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 119 -101 21 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 106 -114 22 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 100 -120 23 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 99 -121 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 98 -122 25 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 95 -125 26 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 81 -139 27 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 79 -141 28 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 77 -143 29 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 77 -143 30 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 74 -146 31 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 73 -147 32 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 65 -155 33 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 65 -155 34 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 59 -161 35 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 59 -161 36 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -203 37 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 -209 38 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 9 -211 39 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -212

Martin Truex Jr retains his lead in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series after finishing 10th place at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Kyle Larson was joint on points with Truex Jr heading into the event but has slipped back to fifth place after the 68-lap race around the Circuit of the Americas.

After winning his second race of the season William Byron has jumped up four places in the Championship. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner is now sixth in the Championship standings.

Ty Gibbs has jumped up into second place in the standings after finishing in third place and continuing his immense consistency this season.

Due to his second-place finish, Christopher Bell has moved up the table into seventh place.

Last week's winner, Denny Hamlin, continues his march up the standings as he gains an extra position moving himself up to fourth place.

Brad Keselowski finished in the top three last week moving himself up the Championship. However, after a poor race around the Circuit of the Americas, he has dropped back three places in the standings into 16th.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Joey Logano, was one of the biggest movers as he gained four positions in the Championship standings. The 33-year-old only finished 11th but has moved up four places in the Championship to put the #22 into 22nd spot in the standings.