2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, COTA)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|220
|2
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|215
|-5
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|211
|-9
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|206
|-14
|5
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|205
|-15
|6
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|183
|-37
|7
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|183
|-37
|8
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|182
|-38
|9
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|173
|-47
|10
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|171
|-49
|11
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|165
|-55
|12
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|153
|-67
|13
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|150
|-70
|14
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|148
|-72
|15
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|144
|-76
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|134
|-86
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|131
|-89
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|129
|-91
|19
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|119
|-101
|20
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|119
|-101
|21
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|106
|-114
|22
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|100
|-120
|23
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|-121
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|98
|-122
|25
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|95
|-125
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|81
|-139
|27
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|79
|-141
|28
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|77
|-143
|29
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|77
|-143
|30
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|74
|-146
|31
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|73
|-147
|32
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|65
|-155
|33
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|65
|-155
|34
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|59
|-161
|35
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|59
|-161
|36
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-203
|37
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|-209
|38
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|9
|-211
|39
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-212
Martin Truex Jr retains his lead in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series after finishing 10th place at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
Kyle Larson was joint on points with Truex Jr heading into the event but has slipped back to fifth place after the 68-lap race around the Circuit of the Americas.
After winning his second race of the season William Byron has jumped up four places in the Championship. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix winner is now sixth in the Championship standings.
Ty Gibbs has jumped up into second place in the standings after finishing in third place and continuing his immense consistency this season.
Due to his second-place finish, Christopher Bell has moved up the table into seventh place.
Last week's winner, Denny Hamlin, continues his march up the standings as he gains an extra position moving himself up to fourth place.
Brad Keselowski finished in the top three last week moving himself up the Championship. However, after a poor race around the Circuit of the Americas, he has dropped back three places in the standings into 16th.
The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Joey Logano, was one of the biggest movers as he gained four positions in the Championship standings. The 33-year-old only finished 11th but has moved up four places in the Championship to put the #22 into 22nd spot in the standings.