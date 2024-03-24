William Byron takes his second victory of the season at the Circuit of the Americas

William Byron converts his pole position into a victory at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Becoming the first driver to win two races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, after he won the prestigious Daytona 500 earlier this year.

The Circuit of the Americas is one of the most difficult circuits on the NASCAR calendar. This is due to the different challenges that the 20 corners throughout the circuit bring to the drivers.

This pole position for Byron was his second at COTA in the last two years in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Christopher Bell finished in second place. Ty Gibbs was just behind in third place, which is his joint best result of the season. Finishing inside the top five was Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick. With AJ Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr rounding out the top ten finishers at COTA.

The first stage of the race was won by Bell as he refused to pit at the end of the first stage. This was so he could pick up an extra ten points from winning the stage.

The second stage of the race was also won by a driver by a driver who refused to pit for the second time. The driver who decided to stay out to claim an extra 10 points was last weeks race winner, Denny Hamlin, who claimed his first stage win of the year.

Coming into this race Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr both led the 2024 Cup Series Championship. Larson could only manage 18th place today and Truex Jr could only manage 10th.