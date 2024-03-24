William Byron takes his second victory of the season at the Circuit of the Americas

William Byron became the first driver of the season to win two NASCAR Cup Series races after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

William Byron
William Byron

William Byron converts his pole position into a victory at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Becoming the first driver to win two races in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, after he won the prestigious Daytona 500 earlier this year.

The Circuit of the Americas is one of the most difficult circuits on the NASCAR calendar. This is due to the different challenges that the 20 corners throughout the circuit bring to the drivers.

This pole position for Byron was his second at COTA in the last two years in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Christopher Bell finished in second place. Ty Gibbs was just behind in third place, which is his joint best result of the season. Finishing inside the top five was Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick. With AJ Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr rounding out the top ten finishers at COTA.

The first stage of the race was won by Bell as he refused to pit at the end of the first stage. This was so he could pick up an extra ten points from winning the stage.

The second stage of the race was also won by a driver by a driver who refused to pit for the second time. The driver who decided to stay out to claim an extra 10 points was last weeks race winner, Denny Hamlin, who claimed his first stage win of the year.

Coming into this race Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr both led the 2024 Cup Series Championship. Larson could only manage 18th place today and Truex Jr could only manage 10th.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
50 mins ago
William Byron takes his second victory of the season at the Circuit of the Americas
William Byron
William Byron
NASCAR
Results
1 hour ago
2024 NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas: Full results
William Byron
William Byron
IndyCar
News
4 hours ago
‘It's not what I signed up for' - Romain Grosjean left fuming after $1 Million Challenge
Romain Grosjean
Romain Grosjean
IndyCar
News
4 hours ago
Alex Palou goes all-in for the $1 Million Challenge
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
IndyCar
Results
5 hours ago
$1 Million Challenge, All-Star Race: Full Results
Alex Palou
Alex Palou

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5 hours ago
Maverick Vinales: “Unbelievable” race despite gearbox glitch, “I was praying it would go in, then…”
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Marc Marquez: Mistake from Pecco, too aggressive for two points
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia crash, MotoGP race, Poruguese MotoGP, 24 March
Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia crash, MotoGP race, Poruguese MotoGP,…
WSBK
News
6 hours ago
Jonathan Rea: “The tide has to change; we’ve had a lot of issues thrown our way”
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
IndyCar
Results
6 hours ago
$1 Million Challenge, Heat Race Two: Full Results
Alex Palou
Alex Palou