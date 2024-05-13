Keselowski conquers Darlington claiming his first win in three years

Brad Keselowski had become the ultimate bridesmaid over the last three years as the #6 had not made his way to Victory Lane in 110 races. However, last night the NASCAR Cup Series veteran finally got back to winning ways.

The 40-year-old took victory in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in fantastic style in his Castrol-coloured Ford Mustang. This win was not just important for Keselowski but for Ford also as this was their first race win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

After the race, Keselowski told Fox Sports all about his immediate thoughts after winning again after such a long race, and just how special it was to get it done at Darlington:

“It is one heck of a day; it is Darlington so whether it is your first win or your last win it is a really special track. With its history in NASCAR, it is as tough as it gets.”

“That battle at the end with my team-mate, Tyler Reddick, we laid it all out on the line, it was freaking awesome. I did not think it could get much better than Kansas, but it did today, that was awesome.”

At one point it looked like the race win had slipped away from Keselowski once again as Tyler Reddick and his team-mate, Chris Buescher, began to gap the #6 car. However, some late drama between Reddick and Buescher saw Keselowski pick up the pieces and get the lead back:

“It was not good, but I knew I would have another shot at it, my car was really good on the long runs. Then when Tyler (Reddick) got underneath Chris (Buescher) I knew I would get another shot at it and when they made contact, we caught a break.

“We have caught enough bad breaks over the last year or two it is nice to catch a good one.”