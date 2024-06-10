Kyle Larson wins a brutal race at the Sonoma Raceway

A week after Austin Cindric got a surprise victory at the Worldwide Technology Raceway in the Enjoy Illinois 300 it was time for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The NASCAR Cup Series ditched the oval for a circuit once again today as the drivers tackled the Sonoma Raceway.

The opening stage of the race saw three cautions throughout its duration. However, it was Tyler Reddick who took the eventual win in Stage One. The 23XI driver will gain an extra 10 Championship points for this victory.

The second and penultimate stage of the race had four cautions throughout its running. But it was eventually won by Chris Buescher.

Two big names did not finish today's race NASCAR Cup Series stars who did not finish were Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs.

After 101 laps it was Kyle Larson who took victory for the Hendrick Motorsport Team at Sonoma Raceway. This was Larson’s third win this season and his first win since Kansas a few weeks back.

Michael McDowell made his way into the top three as he finished second place today. He was ahead of Chris Buescher who struggled with tyres late on in the race, but inherited third place.

Chase Elliott finished in fourth place, and then rounding out the top five was Ross Chastain in fifth place.

AJ Allmendinger continues to be a circuit expert in the NASCAR Cup Series as he finished sixth place today. Ryan Blaney finished in seventh place, just ahead of Tyler Reddick in eighth place.

The top ten was round out by Christopher Bell and Todd Gilliland. Bell finished in ninth place and Gilliland finished tenth.