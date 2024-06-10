2024 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: Full results
Kyle Larson claims his third victory of the season at Sonoma Raceway.
Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-4.258
|3
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-6.453
|4
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-10.873
|5
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-11.089
|6
|AJ Allmendinger
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-13.899
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-18.855
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-19.915
|9
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-21.946
|10
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-24.091
|11
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-27.192
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-37.984
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-38.868
|14
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-42.466
|15
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-42.889
|16
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-43.212
|17
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-46.974
|18
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-47.576
|19
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-51.769
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-56.375
|21
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-57.011
|22
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-58.46
|23
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-59.982
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|-63.203
|25
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|-66.499
|26
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-68.282
|27
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-125.551
|28
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|29
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-1 Lap
|30
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|31
|Will Brown
|AUS
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-3 Laps
|32
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-15 Laps
|33
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-22 Laps
|34
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-37 Laps
|35
|Cam Waters
|AUS
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-44 Laps
|DNF
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|DNF
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
A week after Austin Cindric got a surprise victory at the Worldwide Technology Raceway in the Enjoy Illinois 300 it was time for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The NASCAR Cup Series ditched the oval for a circuit once again as the drivers took on Sonoma Raceway today.
This week it was Kyle Larson who claimed victory in the 110-lap race around the Sonoma Raceway. This is Larson’s 3rd race win this season.
Michael McDowell and Chris Buescher finished inside the top three as McDowell finished in second place and Buescher finished in third. Just behind them Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five as Elliott was in fourth and Chastain crossed the line in fifth place.
AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top ten this weekend.
Tyler Reddick won the opening stage of the race despite the three cautions throughout it. This gained him ten extra points.
The second stage and the second set of extra ten points went to Chris Buescher as he took victory in Stage Two with the four cautions during the middle stage of the race.