2024 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: Full results

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -4.258 3 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford -6.453 4 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -10.873 5 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -11.089 6 AJ Allmendinger USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -13.899 7 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford -18.855 8 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota -19.915 9 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -21.946 10 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -24.091 11 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -27.192 12 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford -37.984 13 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -38.868 14 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -42.466 15 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -42.889 16 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -43.212 17 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -46.974 18 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -47.576 19 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -51.769 20 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota -56.375 21 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford -57.011 22 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford -58.46 23 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -59.982 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet -63.203 25 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford -66.499 26 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -68.282 27 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -125.551 28 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 29 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -1 Lap 30 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -2 Laps 31 Will Brown AUS Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -3 Laps 32 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -15 Laps 33 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -22 Laps 34 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -37 Laps 35 Cam Waters AUS RFK Racing Ford -44 Laps DNF Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota DNF Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota DNF Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

A week after Austin Cindric got a surprise victory at the Worldwide Technology Raceway in the Enjoy Illinois 300 it was time for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The NASCAR Cup Series ditched the oval for a circuit once again as the drivers took on Sonoma Raceway today.

This week it was Kyle Larson who claimed victory in the 110-lap race around the Sonoma Raceway. This is Larson’s 3rd race win this season.

Michael McDowell and Chris Buescher finished inside the top three as McDowell finished in second place and Buescher finished in third. Just behind them Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five as Elliott was in fourth and Chastain crossed the line in fifth place.

AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top ten this weekend.

Tyler Reddick won the opening stage of the race despite the three cautions throughout it. This gained him ten extra points.

The second stage and the second set of extra ten points went to Chris Buescher as he took victory in Stage Two with the four cautions during the middle stage of the race.