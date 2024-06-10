2024 NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: Full results

Kyle Larson claims his third victory of the season at Sonoma Raceway.

Sonoma Raceway
Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet 
2Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-4.258
3Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord-6.453
4Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-10.873
5Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet-11.089
6AJ AllmendingerUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-13.899
7Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord-18.855
8Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota-19.915
9Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-21.946
10Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-24.091
11Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-27.192
12Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord-37.984
13Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet-38.868
14Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-42.466
15Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-42.889
16Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-43.212
17Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-46.974
18Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-47.576
19Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-51.769
20Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota-56.375
21Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord-57.011
22Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord-58.46
23Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord-59.982
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet-63.203
25Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord-66.499
26Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-68.282
27Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-125.551
28Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
29John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-1 Lap
30William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-2 Laps
31Will BrownAUSRichard Childress RacingChevrolet-3 Laps
32Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-15 Laps
33Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord-22 Laps
34Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-37 Laps
35Cam WatersAUSRFK RacingFord-44 Laps
DNFDenny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota 
DNFTy GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota 
DNFAustin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet 

A week after Austin Cindric got a surprise victory at the Worldwide Technology Raceway in the Enjoy Illinois 300 it was time for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The NASCAR Cup Series ditched the oval for a circuit once again as the drivers took on Sonoma Raceway today.

This week it was Kyle Larson who claimed victory in the 110-lap race around the Sonoma Raceway. This is Larson’s 3rd race win this season.

Michael McDowell and Chris Buescher finished inside the top three as McDowell finished in second place and Buescher finished in third. Just behind them Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five as Elliott was in fourth and Chastain crossed the line in fifth place.

AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Todd Gilliland rounded out the top ten this weekend.

Tyler Reddick won the opening stage of the race despite the three cautions throughout it. This gained him ten extra points.

The second stage and the second set of extra ten points went to Chris Buescher as he took victory in Stage Two with the four cautions during the middle stage of the race.

