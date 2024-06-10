Kyle Larson wins at home at Sonoma Raceway

Kyle Larson picks up his third race win of the season at Sonoma Raceway.

Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson

After a hectic month of racing for Kyle Larson, he picked up his third win in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series last night at his home race at Sonoma Raceway.

The 110-lap race was full of drama from start to finish from caution flags to Championship contenders failing to finish. However, throughout all of the drama Larson still managed to find the race fun:

“It was a lot of fun, there were so many yellows early on and I just wanted to go racing. We got to that third stage, and I was surprised that I was starting 22nd. I was trying to keep an eye on Ross (Chastain), (Tyler) Reddick and guys on the same strategy as me I wanted to be the lead guy on the freshest tyres.

“I was able to get through traffic pretty good, it was a lot of fun, we were able to get to like 12th or 13th very quickly. Then I led for a while and I was able to put in some good laps, we then pitted again, and I did not quite realise I was racing the other guys on the other strategy.

“Thankfully I had enough tyres when I reached the other guys to stay on offence. My team did such a great job to strategise our way to the win.”

Larson was asked about how he and his Hendrick Motorsport team have coped over the last month with their efforts at the Indy500 and in the NASCAR Cup Series, and as always Larson had nothing but praise for his team:

“They have put in a lot of work all year and the last month especially. We have the best team and they can handle it. The team is awesome and everyone back at the shop and everyone at Hendrick Motorsport is phenomenal.”

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
News
24m ago
Kyle Larson wins at home at Sonoma Raceway
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
MotoGP
News
41m ago
Rivola ‘happiest person’ if Maverick Vinales stays at Aprilia
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
IndyCar
News
45m ago
Will Power returns to victory lane after two years
Will Power
Will Power
F1
News
53m ago
True extent of Charles Leclerc’s engine woes revealed amid Ferrari disaster
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
IndyCar
Results
1h ago
2024 IndyCar standings after the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Will Power
Will Power

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton “can't wait” to see Marc Marquez on factory Ducati
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
F1
News
1h ago
George Russell reflects on Lewis Hamilton duel: “When you're racing one of the greats..”
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
Le Mans
News
1h ago
Le Mans: Kevin Estre: #6 Porsche “ran like a dream from the first lap” of test
Kevin Estre
Kevin Estre
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull says Sergio Perez needs to rally from “horrible” Canada weekend
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Practice
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…