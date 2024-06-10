Kyle Larson wins at home at Sonoma Raceway

After a hectic month of racing for Kyle Larson, he picked up his third win in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series last night at his home race at Sonoma Raceway.

The 110-lap race was full of drama from start to finish from caution flags to Championship contenders failing to finish. However, throughout all of the drama Larson still managed to find the race fun:

“It was a lot of fun, there were so many yellows early on and I just wanted to go racing. We got to that third stage, and I was surprised that I was starting 22nd. I was trying to keep an eye on Ross (Chastain), (Tyler) Reddick and guys on the same strategy as me I wanted to be the lead guy on the freshest tyres.

“I was able to get through traffic pretty good, it was a lot of fun, we were able to get to like 12th or 13th very quickly. Then I led for a while and I was able to put in some good laps, we then pitted again, and I did not quite realise I was racing the other guys on the other strategy.

“Thankfully I had enough tyres when I reached the other guys to stay on offence. My team did such a great job to strategise our way to the win.”

Larson was asked about how he and his Hendrick Motorsport team have coped over the last month with their efforts at the Indy500 and in the NASCAR Cup Series, and as always Larson had nothing but praise for his team:

“They have put in a lot of work all year and the last month especially. We have the best team and they can handle it. The team is awesome and everyone back at the shop and everyone at Hendrick Motorsport is phenomenal.”