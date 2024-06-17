Ryan Blaney: "What a cool way to win here, this place means a lot to me."

Ryan Blaney returns to winning ways in the NASCAR Cup Series in the inaugural race at his home circuit in Iowa.

The reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion is back in Victory Road once again and gets to celebrate his first win of 2024 at home. Blaney has also become the first driver to win a Truck Series race, a Xfinity Series race and a Cup Series race at Iowa.

After the race, Blaney was asked by NBC Sports whether this race win feels a bit more special than his ten other career wins:

“Definitely. What a cool way to win here. This place means a lot to me, it means a lot to my mum, we have a lot of people here tonight cheering us on they willed us to that one.

“Our car was really fast all night, we got a little better through the night. The two tyres were a good call there at the end, I didn’t know how well they were going to hold on I started to struggle at the end, so I had to hang on.”

With the Iowa Speedway being his home circuit Blaney was asked about the support he received at the track from his fans and his family this weekend:

“I am looking forward to seeing them, it is always good to have family here. I have been super lucky to have family that support me through my career. It is great that they are still supporting me just as much as on day one.”

Throughout his career, the 30-year-old has barely gone over the top with his celebrations to the point where he barely does a burnout after a race win. However, that changed tonight as Blaney treated his home fans to a burnout:

“It is my home track I have got to. It is cool I have won Truck Series here, Xfinity here and now Cup Series here so that is cool. It was a long race, and I drove hard, so I figured I deserved a burnout.”