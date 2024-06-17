2024 NASCAR Iowa Corn 350: Full results

Ryan Blaney returns to winning ways in 2024.

Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney
Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord
2William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
5Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
6Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord
7Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
8Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
9Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
10Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord
11Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet
12Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
13Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord
14Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
15Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
16Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
17Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota
18Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord
19Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
20Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord
21Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
22Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota
23Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
24Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
25Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
26John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
27Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
28Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
29Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
30Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord
31Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
32Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
33Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord
34Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
DNFAJ AllmendingerUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
DNFKyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet

The Iowa Speedway hosted the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event in Iowa last night and it was a historic night for the reigning Champion.

Ryan Blaney won last year's NASCAR Cup Series, but so far in 2024 the #12 has had a difficult season. His best result before this race win came in the second round of the season when he finished in second place. This race win has put Blaney and his crew into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs so his shot at back-to-back titles is back on.

Hendrick Motorsports finished in second and third place with William Byron and Chase Elliott. Chevrolet has been a consistent front-runner all season so to see two in the top three will not surprise any Cup Series fan.

Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr rounded out the top five. Bell continued his strong run of form and finished as the top Toyota driver in Iowa. Stenhouse Jr picked up his second-best result of the season last night in fifth place.

The next best Ford cars after Blaney were the #22 and #4 cars of Joey Logano and Josh Berry. Logano, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, finished in sixth place and Berry, the rookie, finished in seventh.

Hendrick Motorsport appeared for the third time in the top ten as Alex Bowman finished his 350-lap race in Iowa in eighth place.

Daniel Suarez and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top ten. This was Suarez’s third best result of the season and Keselowski’s tenth place is a continuation of a drop in his recent good form.

Blaney did not only win the race he won Stage One also, so he gained an additional 10 points for his points tally. Stage Two was won by the driver who started on pole but did not finish in the top ten, this was Kyle Larson.

