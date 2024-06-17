2024 NASCAR Iowa Corn 350: Full results
Ryan Blaney returns to winning ways in 2024.
Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|3
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|7
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|8
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|9
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|11
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|12
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|13
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|14
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|15
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|16
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|18
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|20
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|21
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|23
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|24
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|25
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|27
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|28
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|29
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|31
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|33
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|34
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|AJ Allmendinger
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|DNF
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
The Iowa Speedway hosted the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event in Iowa last night and it was a historic night for the reigning Champion.
Ryan Blaney won last year's NASCAR Cup Series, but so far in 2024 the #12 has had a difficult season. His best result before this race win came in the second round of the season when he finished in second place. This race win has put Blaney and his crew into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs so his shot at back-to-back titles is back on.
Hendrick Motorsports finished in second and third place with William Byron and Chase Elliott. Chevrolet has been a consistent front-runner all season so to see two in the top three will not surprise any Cup Series fan.
Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr rounded out the top five. Bell continued his strong run of form and finished as the top Toyota driver in Iowa. Stenhouse Jr picked up his second-best result of the season last night in fifth place.
The next best Ford cars after Blaney were the #22 and #4 cars of Joey Logano and Josh Berry. Logano, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, finished in sixth place and Berry, the rookie, finished in seventh.
Hendrick Motorsport appeared for the third time in the top ten as Alex Bowman finished his 350-lap race in Iowa in eighth place.
Daniel Suarez and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top ten. This was Suarez’s third best result of the season and Keselowski’s tenth place is a continuation of a drop in his recent good form.
Blaney did not only win the race he won Stage One also, so he gained an additional 10 points for his points tally. Stage Two was won by the driver who started on pole but did not finish in the top ten, this was Kyle Larson.