2024 NASCAR Iowa Corn 350: Full results

Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 2 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 6 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 7 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 8 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 11 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 12 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 13 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 14 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 16 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 17 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 18 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 19 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 20 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 23 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 24 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 25 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 26 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 27 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 28 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 29 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 31 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 33 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 34 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet DNF AJ Allmendinger USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet DNF Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The Iowa Speedway hosted the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series event in Iowa last night and it was a historic night for the reigning Champion.

Ryan Blaney won last year's NASCAR Cup Series, but so far in 2024 the #12 has had a difficult season. His best result before this race win came in the second round of the season when he finished in second place. This race win has put Blaney and his crew into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs so his shot at back-to-back titles is back on.

Hendrick Motorsports finished in second and third place with William Byron and Chase Elliott. Chevrolet has been a consistent front-runner all season so to see two in the top three will not surprise any Cup Series fan.

Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr rounded out the top five. Bell continued his strong run of form and finished as the top Toyota driver in Iowa. Stenhouse Jr picked up his second-best result of the season last night in fifth place.

The next best Ford cars after Blaney were the #22 and #4 cars of Joey Logano and Josh Berry. Logano, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, finished in sixth place and Berry, the rookie, finished in seventh.

Hendrick Motorsport appeared for the third time in the top ten as Alex Bowman finished his 350-lap race in Iowa in eighth place.

Daniel Suarez and Brad Keselowski rounded out the top ten. This was Suarez’s third best result of the season and Keselowski’s tenth place is a continuation of a drop in his recent good form.

Blaney did not only win the race he won Stage One also, so he gained an additional 10 points for his points tally. Stage Two was won by the driver who started on pole but did not finish in the top ten, this was Kyle Larson.