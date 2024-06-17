Ryan Blaney returns to winning ways as he dominates at Iowa

After qualifying on pole, a week after he took victory at his home circuit of Sonoma, it appeared that Kyle Larson was going to win the Iowa Corn 350. However, as usual, the NASCAR Cup Series was not so easily predictable.

After 350 laps of the inaugural Cup race at Iowa, it was the reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Ryan Blaney, who came away victorious. The 30-year-old not only just win last night, but he dominated the rest of the field after leading a career-high 201 laps.

Blaney may have taken Ford to victory, but Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports were ever present, despite not winning. Chevrolet took second and third place with William Byron and Chase Elliott finishing just behind Blaney.

The top Toyota runner was the #20 of Christopher Bell who finished in fourth place for Joe Gibbs Racing. Behind Bell was Ricky Stenhouse Jr, who is becoming a regular again on the Cup Series grid.

The next best Ford drivers other than Blaney were Joey Logano and Josh Berry in sixth and seventh place. After a rough start to the season for Logano the two-time Cup Series Champion has seen some better results during the middle of the season. On the other hand, Berry is in his rookie Cup Series season and has consistently been the best rookie throughout the year.

Alex Bowman took his Hendrick Motorsport Chevrolet back into the top ten for the first time in three race meetings. The 31-year-old has seen a drop in results from the start of the season but is 12th currently in the standings.

Daniel Suarez picked up his best result since Texas Motor Speedway last night as he finished ninth at Iowa. This is his third time featuring inside the top ten this season.

Finally, Brad Keselowski rounded out the top ten as he took his RFK Ford to a tenth-place finish.

Some of the Championship favourites struggled in the 350 lap race at Iowa as Denny Hamlin finished down in 24th place and Larson finished last in 34th.