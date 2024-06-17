Martin Truex Jr will not race full time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025

Martin Truex Jr will retire from full time NASCAR Cup Series racing at the end of 2024.

Martin Truex Jr
Martin Truex Jr

Martin Truex Jr announced on Friday at Iowa Speedway that he would retire from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

The 43-year-old has been debating retirement over the last few years as he has only signed one-year contracts at Joe Gibbs Racing throughout the last couple of seasons. However, the time has finally come that Truex Jr has decided that no matter how the 2024 season ends he will take a step back from the Championship and Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I guess, uh, the news has been on the Internet all week, so you guys already know, and I don’t know why I’m here,” Truex said at the start of his press conference. “I’m just here to let you all know I will not be back full-time next year.

“I’m excited about the rest of the year, obviously. It means the world to me to see Johnny Morris (owner of sponsor Bass Pro Shops) here. He’s been a huge supporter of mine. I wouldn’t have been able to do any of the things I’ve accomplished without him.

“It’s been incredible. It’s been a hell of a ride. I’m excited about the future. I’m not really sure what that looks like yet, but I feel good about my decision.

“I won’t be gone. I’ll be around still,” Truex insisted. “We’re going to do some stuff together and have some fun.”

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion is yet to win a race yet in the 2024 Cup Series. But he does sit fifth in the standings and is in a good position for another Championship challenge but for Joe Gibbs Racing rather than Furniture Row Racing.

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans
News
18m ago
#51 Ferrari team believes “we could have done better” despite Le Mans podium
Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans
F1
News
45m ago
At-risk Kevin Magnussen admits “chance it will happen” as axe from F1 looms
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro: ‘MotoGP bikes now like F1 cars, but our arms are the same’
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
Le Mans
News
1h ago
What impact did Romain Grosjean have on the 2024 Le Mans race?
Romain Grosjean (FRA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand Prix, Doha, Qatar, Qualifying Day.-
Romain Grosjean (FRA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand…
F1
News
2h ago
Red Bull terminate junior driver’s contract after only four races
Red Bull
Red Bull

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Six-figure deal tipped for Ollie Bearman as next F1 outing edges closer
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
2h ago
Two big F1 drivers ruled out but “one name” touted for vacant 2025 Alpine seat
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 waves at the end of the race…
F1
News
2h ago
Mercedes warn next F1 races will be “sterner test” after strong Canada showing
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
WSBK
News
3h ago
Bonovo action BMW team to withdraw from WorldSBK at end of 2024
Bonovo action BMW team
Bonovo action BMW team