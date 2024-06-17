Martin Truex Jr will not race full time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025

Martin Truex Jr announced on Friday at Iowa Speedway that he would retire from full-time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

The 43-year-old has been debating retirement over the last few years as he has only signed one-year contracts at Joe Gibbs Racing throughout the last couple of seasons. However, the time has finally come that Truex Jr has decided that no matter how the 2024 season ends he will take a step back from the Championship and Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I guess, uh, the news has been on the Internet all week, so you guys already know, and I don’t know why I’m here,” Truex said at the start of his press conference. “I’m just here to let you all know I will not be back full-time next year.

“I’m excited about the rest of the year, obviously. It means the world to me to see Johnny Morris (owner of sponsor Bass Pro Shops) here. He’s been a huge supporter of mine. I wouldn’t have been able to do any of the things I’ve accomplished without him.

“It’s been incredible. It’s been a hell of a ride. I’m excited about the future. I’m not really sure what that looks like yet, but I feel good about my decision.

“I won’t be gone. I’ll be around still,” Truex insisted. “We’re going to do some stuff together and have some fun.”

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Champion is yet to win a race yet in the 2024 Cup Series. But he does sit fifth in the standings and is in a good position for another Championship challenge but for Joe Gibbs Racing rather than Furniture Row Racing.