2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Iowa Corn 350
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|591
|2
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|583
|-8
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|553
|-38
|4
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|537
|-54
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|530
|-61
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|527
|-64
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|501
|-90
|8
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|498
|-93
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|498
|-93
|10
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|479
|-112
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|478
|-113
|12
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|474
|-117
|13
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|435
|-156
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|414
|-177
|15
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|408
|-183
|16
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|383
|-208
|17
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|370
|-221
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|352
|-239
|19
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|327
|-264
|20
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|317
|-274
|21
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|314
|-277
|22
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|309
|-282
|23
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|302
|-289
|24
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|287
|-304
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|268
|-323
|26
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|255
|-336
|27
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|249
|-342
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|247
|-344
|29
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|242
|-349
|30
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|234
|-357
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|234
|-357
|32
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|229
|-362
|33
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|185
|-406
|34
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|158
|-433
|35
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|140
|-451
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|35
|-556
|37
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|-559
|38
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-574
|39
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|17
|-574
|40
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-583
|41
|Will Brown
|AUS
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|-585
|42
|Cam Waters
|AUS
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|2
|-589
After 18 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Chase Elliott takes the Championship lead for Hendrick Motorsports.
Hendrick Motorsports now holds the top two positions in the Cup Series standings. Elliott leads the way and former Championship leader, Kyle Larson, is now second in the standings. Larson has lost the lead of the series after a 34th-place finish in Iowa.
Denny Hamlin is a three-time race winner this season. However, his quest for a Championship continues as he sits in third place in the regular season standings.
After a good result at Iowa, William Byron is now up to fourth place in the standings. Byron has not won since Martinsville but his consistency this season has kept him high in the standings.
After announcing his retirement Martin Truex Jr is now fifth place in the Championship standings. Tyler Reddick is now in sixth place behind Truex Jr after a 22nd-place finish at Iowa.
Blaney now sits in seventh place in the standings after his race win this weekend has moved him up five places in the Championship.
Christopher Bell is in eighth place in the standings, with Brad Keselowski moving down from seventh to ninth and then Ross Chastain rounds out the top ten as he sits tenth.