2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Iowa Corn 350

2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet591 
2Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet583-8
3Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota553-38
4William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet537-54
5Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota530-61
6Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota527-64
7Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord501-90
8Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota498-93
9Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord498-93
10Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet479-112
11Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota478-113
12Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet474-117
13Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord435-156
14Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota414-177
15Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord408-183
16Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet383-208
17Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord370-221
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet352-239
19Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord327-264
20Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord317-274
21Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord314-277
22Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord309-282
23Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet302-289
24Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord287-304
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet268-323
26Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota255-336
27Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord249-342
28John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota247-344
29Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet242-349
30Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord234-357
31Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet234-357
32Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet229-362
33Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord185-406
34Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet158-433
35Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord140-451
36Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota35-556
37Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet32-559
38David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-574
39Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord17-574
40Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-583
41Will BrownAUSRichard Childress RacingChevrolet6-585
42Cam WatersAUSRFK RacingFord2-589

After 18 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Chase Elliott takes the Championship lead for Hendrick Motorsports.

Hendrick Motorsports now holds the top two positions in the Cup Series standings. Elliott leads the way and former Championship leader, Kyle Larson, is now second in the standings. Larson has lost the lead of the series after a 34th-place finish in Iowa.

Denny Hamlin is a three-time race winner this season. However, his quest for a Championship continues as he sits in third place in the regular season standings.

After a good result at Iowa, William Byron is now up to fourth place in the standings. Byron has not won since Martinsville but his consistency this season has kept him high in the standings.

After announcing his retirement Martin Truex Jr is now fifth place in the Championship standings. Tyler Reddick is now in sixth place behind Truex Jr after a 22nd-place finish at Iowa.

Blaney now sits in seventh place in the standings after his race win this weekend has moved him up five places in the Championship.

Christopher Bell is in eighth place in the standings, with Brad Keselowski moving down from seventh to ninth and then Ross Chastain rounds out the top ten as he sits tenth.

