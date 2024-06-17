2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Iowa Corn 350

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 591 2 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 583 -8 3 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 553 -38 4 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 537 -54 5 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 530 -61 6 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 527 -64 7 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 501 -90 8 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 498 -93 9 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 498 -93 10 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 479 -112 11 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 478 -113 12 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 474 -117 13 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 435 -156 14 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 414 -177 15 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 408 -183 16 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 383 -208 17 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 370 -221 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 352 -239 19 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 327 -264 20 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 317 -274 21 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 314 -277 22 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 309 -282 23 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 302 -289 24 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 287 -304 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 268 -323 26 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 255 -336 27 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 249 -342 28 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 247 -344 29 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 242 -349 30 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 234 -357 31 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 234 -357 32 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 229 -362 33 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 185 -406 34 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 158 -433 35 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 140 -451 36 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 -556 37 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 32 -559 38 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -574 39 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 17 -574 40 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -583 41 Will Brown AUS Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 6 -585 42 Cam Waters AUS RFK Racing Ford 2 -589

After 18 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Chase Elliott takes the Championship lead for Hendrick Motorsports.

Hendrick Motorsports now holds the top two positions in the Cup Series standings. Elliott leads the way and former Championship leader, Kyle Larson, is now second in the standings. Larson has lost the lead of the series after a 34th-place finish in Iowa.

Denny Hamlin is a three-time race winner this season. However, his quest for a Championship continues as he sits in third place in the regular season standings.

After a good result at Iowa, William Byron is now up to fourth place in the standings. Byron has not won since Martinsville but his consistency this season has kept him high in the standings.

After announcing his retirement Martin Truex Jr is now fifth place in the Championship standings. Tyler Reddick is now in sixth place behind Truex Jr after a 22nd-place finish at Iowa.

Blaney now sits in seventh place in the standings after his race win this weekend has moved him up five places in the Championship.

Christopher Bell is in eighth place in the standings, with Brad Keselowski moving down from seventh to ninth and then Ross Chastain rounds out the top ten as he sits tenth.