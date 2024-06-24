"I love adverse conditions" - Christopher Bell wins in tricky conditions in New Hampshire

Christopher Bell wins his third race of the 2024 NASCAR CUp Series.

Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell wins his third race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series after tackling the mixed conditions in New Hampshire last night.

Bell became the driver to beat when the rain began falling and the cars were sent out on the wet tyres. Bell was very open after the race and stated how much he enjoys driving in wet conditions:

“You never know how these things will shake out when you change so many things like that. I love adverse conditions because you are always trying to think outside the box.”

Bell also stated just how quickly he was able to find grip and how well he could turn despite the conditions and experience being new for all the drivers in the field:

“When we went back out, I was feeling around, and it felt like the normal groove was really slippery, so I tried to run down or up, and my car was turning really good.”

Bell has quickly made his claim as a Championship contender when the playoffs roll around later this year.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Five key talking points from the F1 paddock after the Spanish GP
The podium (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, race winner; Lewis Hamilton
The podium (L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, second; Max Verstappen …
MotoGP
Feature
12m ago
Pol Espargaro: Pedro Acosta’s progression ‘insane’, throttle-brake ‘like Valentino in Yamaha’
Pol Espargaro, Pedro Acosta
Pol Espargaro, Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
Feature
38m ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
1h ago
“Objective for Marc Marquez-Casey Stoner dream team, but they were different…”
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
NASCAR
News
1h ago
"I love adverse conditions" - Christopher Bell wins in tricky conditions in New Hampshire
Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Official: Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia for MotoGP 2025
Marco Bezzecchi, Massimo Rivola, Aprilia
Marco Bezzecchi, Massimo Rivola, Aprilia
IndyCar
News
1h ago
"The strategy was a bit risky, the team did a tremendous job"- Alex Palou praises his teams bold decisions after Laguna Seca win
Alex Palou
Alex Palou
F1
News
1h ago
'He’d look good in silver' - Mercedes CEO sparks more Max Verstappen rumours
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Spanish
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Has MotoGP lifeline at Gresini Ducati opened up for Jack Miller?
Jack
Jack