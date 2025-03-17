Daniel Suarez explains why he lost Las Vegas NASCAR win to Josh Berry

Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez believes he lacked the short-run pace to beat Josh Berry to victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Suarez and Berry were lined up on the front row when the Pennzoil 400 resumed with 19 laps to go.

The Mexican-American initially took the lead in the #99 Chevrolet, but was powerless to prevent Berry from surging to the front on lap 252 of 267.

Suarez then struggled to keep up with the #21 Ford of Berry, falling 1.3s behind over the remainder of the race.

The 33-year-old expressed his disappointment at losing the victory to Berry and explained what made the difference between finishing first and second on Sunday.

“Yeah, a little disappointed,” he said. “But first of all, congratulations to the 21 team and Josh. They did a great job. They’ve been fast lately. They’ve been in contention. So congratulations to them.

“We did everything right, you know? The team did an amazing job on the strategy, pit stops. We did everything right. Our car was fast. We just struggle a little bit in the short run.

“I mentioned to my crew chief just a little bit ago, before the last run, I told him, ‘Hey, we want to be up front, I need a little bit better short run. I am having too much contact in one and two’.

“Unfortunately I feel like that’s why we lost the race, just a little bit too much contact. I mean, I almost wrecked in one and two.

“But overall, just very, very proud of everyone at Trackhouse. We’ve been working very hard and it’s showing. Freeway Insurance, Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, Quaker State, all the sponsors that help us be here today.”

Second place was nevertheless a positive result for Suarez after a difficult start to the 2025 season.

Although he finished 13th in the Daytona 500 opener, he failed to break inside the top 20 in the next three races at Atlanta, Austin and Phoenix.