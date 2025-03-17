Josh Berry says it was “our day” after maiden NASCAR Cup Series win

Josh Berry was in a jubilant mood after claiming his maiden NASCAR Cup Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The Wood Brothers Racing driver outduelled the Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Daniel Suarez after a late restart to enter the NASCAR Victory Lane for the first time.

Berry ran side-by-side with Suarez when the race resumed with 19 laps remaining, with Suarez taking the lead early on.

But Berry moved ahead of Suarez at the start/finish straight on lap 252 of 267, before pulling away by 1.3s in his #21 Ford Mustang.

The Tennessee native already has two victories at Las Vegas in the Xfinity Series, but his first triumph in the top echelon of stock car racing felt a lot more special.

“Oh, man, I don’t even know what to think. Just awesome,” he said after taking the chequered flag.

“I love this track. Las Vegas has been so good to me. So many great moments here.

“Just struggled in the Next Gen car here. But [crew chief] Miles [Stanley] and this whole 21 team, everybody at Wood Brothers Racing, they gave me a great car today. Just battled and battled and battled. Man, it was our day. I just can’t believe it.

“Such a battle with Daniel there at the end, beating and banging on a mile-and-a-half, crazy. Whoever was going to get out front was probably going to win. We were able to get in front.”

Berry agreed a deal with Wood Brothers Racing in the winter break for his second full season in the Cup Series.

The 34-year-old made his series debut in 2021, when he joined Spire Motorsport for a pair of races at Dover and Michigan.

“But it was during his cameo appearances in 2022 with Hendrick Motorsports that he marked himself out as a future race winner, with a podium at Richmond being the highlight of his short stint in the #9 Chevrolet.

He joined Stewart-Haas Racing for his first full campaign last year, but was forced to look elsewhere after the team run by Gene Haas and Tony Stewart shut down and was subsequently restructured as Haas Factory Team.

It took Berry just five races at Wood Brother Racing to notch up his first career win in the Cup Series.

It was also the 101st victory for NASCAR’s oldest squad.

“It’s just been incredible, they’ve been so good to me,” he said. “It’s just been a great relationship.

“Obviously [I want to] thank everybody [at] the Wood Brothers Racing, but Team Penske as well. They’ve welcomed me with open arms and tried to help me and accelerate this learning process as much as I can.

“I can’t say enough for Miles Stanley. He is so good at what he’s doing. We have a great thing going on together. He really believes in me.

“Just kind of thank everyone at Motorcraft, Quick Lane, DEX Imaging, Ford. I know they’re going to be excited about that one. I mean, we’re just going to enjoy this moment.”