“He wrecked me on purpose” – Joey Logano fumes after Ross Chastain clash in Chicago

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was furious with Ross Chastain after Sunday’s street race in Chicago, accusing the Trackhouse driver of intentionally crashing into him.

The incident occurred following a late restart on lap 64, when Austin Cindric locked up into the opening left-hander, triggering a multi-car accident that resulted in Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet getting spun around.

Chastain quickly recovered without losing significant ground but as the field approached Turn 2, he slammed into the rear of Logano’s No. 22 Penske Ford, sending it spinning into the path of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“The f**k is his problem?” Logano fumed over team radio. “Ross better get the f*****g information right before he goes and wrecks somebody. There’s six cars behind me wrecking into me and then he destroys me from four [car lengths] back. That motherf****r.”

Despite hitting the tyre wall following contact with Stenhouse Jr, Logano managed to get going again, eventually finishing the race in 11th place, one spot behind Chastain.

After the race, Logano confronted Chastain and a heated conversation followed between the pair which wasn't picked up by the TV crew.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Logano claimed Chastain admitted to taking him out on purpose.

“He admitted he wrecked me on purpose,” Logano told Fox. “He admitted it, which means he should get fined if he admittedly wrecked someone on purpose. That’s not OK.”

When asked whether Chastain’s move was in retaliation for the earlier restart chaos, Logano replied: “It’s just typical Ross. He just sees red and does dumb stuff. That’s all. And that’s twice this year on road courses at the end of these things I’ve been cost by Ross. Just over it.”

Chastain was not available for comment after the race.

The latest clash adds another chapter to the growing feud between the two drivers, who’ve previously tangled at both Austin and Martinsville.

After the latter incident, Logano blasted Chastain for driving like a “jackass every week”, a comment that left the Trackhouse driver “disappointed.”