“He wrecked me on purpose” – Joey Logano fumes after Ross Chastain clash in Chicago

There was no love lost between Joey Logano and Ross Chastain following another flashpoint in Chicago.

Race action
Race action
© NASCAR Media

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was furious with Ross Chastain after Sunday’s street race in Chicago, accusing the Trackhouse driver of intentionally crashing into him.

The incident occurred following a late restart on lap 64, when Austin Cindric locked up into the opening left-hander, triggering a multi-car accident that resulted in Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet getting spun around.

Chastain quickly recovered without losing significant ground but as the field approached Turn 2, he slammed into the rear of Logano’s No. 22 Penske Ford, sending it spinning into the path of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“The f**k is his problem?” Logano fumed over team radio. “Ross better get the f*****g information right before he goes and wrecks somebody. There’s six cars behind me wrecking into me and then he destroys me from four [car lengths] back. That motherf****r.”

Despite hitting the tyre wall following contact with Stenhouse Jr, Logano managed to get going again, eventually finishing the race in 11th place, one spot behind Chastain.

After the race, Logano confronted Chastain and a heated conversation followed between the pair which wasn't picked up by the TV crew.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Logano claimed Chastain admitted to taking him out on purpose.

“He admitted he wrecked me on purpose,” Logano told Fox. “He admitted it, which means he should get fined if he admittedly wrecked someone on purpose. That’s not OK.”

When asked whether Chastain’s move was in retaliation for the earlier restart chaos, Logano replied: “It’s just typical Ross. He just sees red and does dumb stuff. That’s all. And that’s twice this year on road courses at the end of these things I’ve been cost by Ross. Just over it.”

Chastain was not available for comment after the race.

The latest clash adds another chapter to the growing feud between the two drivers, who’ve previously tangled at both Austin and Martinsville. 

After the latter incident, Logano blasted Chastain for driving like a “jackass every week”,  a comment that left the Trackhouse driver “disappointed.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris cautions against ‘momentum’ talk despite British GP F1 victory
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
1h ago
The true key to MotoGP rider market identified - it’s not Jorge Martin
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales clear on “main target” for German MotoGP
Maverick Vinales
F1 News
2h ago
Nico Hulkenberg named ‘one of the best drivers on the grid’ after shock F1 podium
Nico Hulkenberg
NASCAR News
2h ago
“He wrecked me on purpose” – Joey Logano fumes after Ross Chastain clash in Chicago
Race action

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Italian media demand Ferrari ‘listen to Lewis Hamilton’ after F1 British GP woes
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda admits he’s “a bit lost” after finishing last in F1 British GP
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
4h ago
Watch 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed here: Free live stream & full schedule
Goodwood Festival of Speed
MotoGP News
5h ago
Marc Marquez on Assen MotoGP scare: ‘Hand was numb, as if cut off’
Marc Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
5h ago
Carlos Sainz “fed up” after unseen clash with Charles Leclerc costs him F1 points
Carlos Sainz