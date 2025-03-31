Joey Logano blasts Ross Chastain for “racing like a jackass” in NASCAR

Joey Logano has slammed rival Ross Chastain for “racing like a jackass” after their run-in during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville.

Three-time Cup Series champion Logano led more than 20 laps and won the first stage of the Cook Out 400, but the #22 Penske Ford took the chequered flag in eighth at the end of a “bittersweet race”.

Shortly before a late restart, Chastain positioned his #1 Trackhouse Chevrolet in front of Logano’s Ford to get to the bottom lane, already causing frustration for the 34-year-old.

But then Chastain made a similar move over Chase Briscoe after another caution period, with the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver running over the kerb and pitching Logano into a spin.

The Penske driver quickly pitted for fresh tyres and rejoined the race in 25th place, but was able to recover much of the lost ground to secure his first top-10 result of the year.

While it was Briscoe who hit Logano and dropped him near the bottom of the pack, the Connecticut native lashed out at Chastain for triggering the collision.

“It seems like it’s been a typical 2025," said Logano. "A pretty solid car and then something happens.

“We went for that stage win early in the race in Stage 1. I think that was the right call. We got ourselves back in the ballpark there and the long haul was pretty good. It was just kind of like ‘pick them off one at a time’ kind of thing and then Ross just stuck it in a tight spot. He did it to me on the restart before.

“I can’t even blame Briscoe for shipping him. I think he got himself in a bind trying to ship him. He [Chastain] just races like a jackass every week and I keep paying the price. I’m sick of paying the price.”

Asked if he wanted to say anything to Chastain, he said: “Not at the moment. Nothing good.”

Logano lifted his third Cup Series title last year, but 2025 has proved to be a difficult season for the Penske driver so far.

Before Martinsville, his best result of the year was a 12th-place finish in round two at Atlanta.

Even after grabbing eighth place on Sunday, he still sits only ninth in the championship standings, 60 points down on championship leader and Hendrick Motorsports rival William Byron.

“At least we finally got a top-10 on the year,” he said. “I’m sick of hearing all of those things, so at least we got a top-10, but it’s still a little bittersweet just because you never know, right?

“But if we were able to have a couple of good restarts, or pitstops were good today, we were doing a good job on pit road, maybe we could have gotten up there and mixed it up with them.”