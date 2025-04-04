Ross Chastain responds to Joey Logano’s “jackass” comments

Ross Chastain says he was “disappointed” by the comments made by NASCAR Cup Series rival Joey Logano after the Cook Out 400.

Logano lashed out at Chastain following last weekend’s Cup Series race at Martinsville, calling out the Trackhouse driver for racing like a “jackass every week.”

It followed the two drivers having a run-in just before a late restart, with Chastain positioning his Chevrolet in front of the #22 Penske Ford to get to the bottom lane.

Chastain then attempted a similar move on Chase Briscoe after another caution period later in the race, but the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota ran over the kerbs and pitched Logano into a spin.

Logano had blamed Chastain, and not Briscoe, for the contact - and his remarks about the incident were widely circulated on the web.

Now, 32-year-old Chastain has responded to the comments made by Logano, while also defending his battle with Briscoe.

“I am confused by what he said. I don’t believe that the 19 [Briscoe] was trying to get to me,” said Chastain.

“When I got down in front of the 22 the first time, there was a gap. Other guys had done that to me. That’s a very common move to get down in line. He took that opportunity to, I think, hit me harder than he needed to.

“I just couldn’t believe what they were saying and what they were telling me what he said. I would hope that he looked at it and had a little clearer mind. I mean, he’s a three-time champ. He can say what he wants.

“But those words have a lot of weight and to just get out and spew that, call me those names, is not appreciated, not warranted and honestly pretty disappointing that he would do that. To take feelings he had from COTA and other races and then take Martinsville, get out and just blast.”

Even at Austin, Logano claimed that Chastain had forced another car to hit his Ford and wreck his race.

But the Trackhouse racer believes those incidents were completely different, claiming Logano’s comments stem from the frustration that is building in him after a difficult start to his title defence.

“COTA is kind of like a lot of running into people, and to blame a car two cars back, OK. He can do it and I took it. He can have that,” Chastain said. “Then here [Martinsville], I wrecked him from in front of him? It’s like he’s hearing footsteps when I’m not there.

“He said in his interview he didn’t want to talk to me, and I’m not going to call him. I don’t need to call him. The whole calling, texting, clearing, it’s tiring at times.

“So, pretty disappointed to hear a guy like that, his calibre, his experience, just blast that stuff out there. Personally, I don’t feel that I need to defend myself or like I’m not going to get on and make a response.”