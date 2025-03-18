Denny Hamlin hits jackpot and rakes in over $200,000 at Vegas casino

Denny Hamlin made well over two hundred thousand dollars after gambling at a casino during the fifth round of the NASCAR Cup Series in Las Vegas.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared a video on his Instagram handle showing how he made a staggering $126,150 in a single bet on a slot machine.

Another reel showed him banking more than $85,000 after putting down just $500 of his own money.

Further reports suggest that he hit another jackpot on a third visit to the casino on Sunday, showing the lady luck was shining bright on him in Vegas.

"That's the first time I played slots," Hamlin said. "My buddy plays them all the time. He gave up his hot seat for me and it worked out well."

"The great thing about slots, you can't do anything. It freezes you. Somebody has got to come over and pay you. At that point, it's pretty easy to hit ‘Cash Out.'"

While Hamlin enjoyed a great time off the track last weekend, his appearance in the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Speedway yielded a dismal 25th-place finish.

The driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had qualified in 15th place, but his race was wrecked when he was handed a penalty for speeding on the pit road.

Hamlin’s best result of 2025 remains a second-place finish he achieved at Phoenix when he lost out in a late battle with JGR teammate Christopher Bell.

